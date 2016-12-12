Inside Gymnastics: How is your training and recovery going?

Jordan: It’s been going really good, I just came back from camp, so I think that training there was going really well, it was very successful. And I’m going to keep pushing forward.

Inside: Could you tell us a little about your 2016 season in general?

Jordan: At the beginning of March, I won the junior all-around at Jesolo, which was a big success for me. Then at the Secret Classic, it was just another meet and I had fun there and did really well. I didn’t get to compete at P&Gs because I had a little injury at one of the practices, but I was still able to be selected to the junior national team, which was really amazing. Since then, I’ve just been training and there’s nothing big until next year, when our season starts.

Inside: When do you think your next competition will be?

Jordan: Hopefully my next competition will be the AT&T American Cup, which is next year [on March 4].

Inside: Could you tell us how the national team camps have been going? You just came back from the last one of the year.

Jordan: They’ve been going really well. It’s fun being with the girls, especially this last one – it was a great memory. Everything we’ve done is practically the same, and Valeri [is] amazing.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for next year?

Jordan: Yeah, I got two new skills on bars; I got a piked Tkatchev and a piked Jaeger, which are really high in value on bars. And then I also upgraded one of my tumbling passes, which is the long pass that Aly Raisman does.

Inside: What are some of your favorite memories from competitions over the years?

Jordan: My favorite memories would probably be Italy this year, because it wasn’t like a normal meet. It was more than that, because everyone was there, our team was there, we had a lot of fun, we enjoyed each other. Also, I didn’t get to compete the year before because I’d injured myself, so it was a big accomplishment for me to come back and show that I’m back in action.

Inside: Would you consider coaching someday, is that something you’d like to do?

Jordan: I honestly don’t know, I’ve thought of it, but it’s not really one of my top choices.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017 at this point?

Jordan: My goal for 2017 is just to be able to make the senior national team, and to try to make as many assignments as I can, especially Worlds in October, and the little assignments that are between January till Worlds. That’d be really amazing if I did.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals?

Jordan: I want to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It’s always been my dream to go to the Olympics; it’d be a really big accomplishment for me to go there, and after that, [to] go to college and have fun. I’ve verbally committed to UCLA.