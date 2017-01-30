Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?

Eythora Thorsdottir: Training is going pretty well. I had a short break this Christmas holiday to reload after the intense Olympic year, so I’m just starting to build myself up again. With my new study which I started in September (Performing Arts), it’s a tough program, but I have a great passion for both gymnastics and this school, and I have amazing people around me who support me in this, so I’m up for it. It’s all about working hard to follow my dreams and make them reality!

Inside: Please tell us about your 2016 season in general!

Eythora: This year must have been the most exciting and intense year I’ve had so far! From January till July all my focus was set on working hard to get selected for the Olympic team; that was the only thing that mattered to me. So that period was pretty intense. Then came Rio and that was amazing! I couldn’t have been more proud of our team. [I was proud of] Sanne Wevers [who] won the gold on beam, and my own results. We all made history for our own country, which still gives me goosebumps every time I think about it! After Rio, I soon had my audition for the school I wanted to get into. I was very happy they accepted me! This school, “Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts,” gives me the opportunity to get ready for my future in the musical branch while I’m still in gymnastics. As I said before, it’s a tough combination but it’s so much fun! I also had a couple of interesting/fun competitions and galas in November and December. To end the year with a “BANG” I got an award for being the sport talent of the year in Holland, which was a great honor! So as I said, 2016 was a great year for me!

Inside: Could you tell our readers about your decision to forego the American Cup in favor of Stuttgart?

Eythora: I’m going to the World Cup in Stuttgart instead of the American Cup because that competition has a better timing for me on the road to the European Championships. I really want to be at my best at the EC, so the schedule my coach and I made is based on being at my best at that competition. We went over the pros and cons, this was the decision. I would have loved to go to the American Cup, but unfortunately it didn’t fit in my program this time.

Inside: Are you working on any new skills/upgrades for this season?

Eythora: Yes, I am. The new code requires a different style of gymnastics at some aspects, so I’m working on new connections and also new elements. Not sure what elements you will see and which you won’t, but you’ll see that soon enough.

Inside: Will you compete your Amanar vault this year?

Eythora: I actually don’t think it will be ready for this year, but I made a start with it, which I never thought I would be able to do. I really surprised myself and I’m happy to know that there might be a future for me in competing this vault. So I would say it’s in progress, but it takes some time.

Inside: What are your gymnastics goals for 2017?

Eythora: My main goals are to make it to the European Championships and Worlds and hopefully end up high in the ranking. But I also want to work on a higher E- and D-score.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals?

Eythora: For sure Tokyo 2020 and to just to keep improving myself in every way! [Tokyo is] my long term goal!

Inside: What are some of your favorite gymnastics memories?

Eythora: If I had to pick a few, I would say the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2013 in the Netherlands (taking the silver on beam), Worlds 2015 (historical moment with the team), and the Olympics in Rio (everything!)

Inside: Which gymnasts, past and present, do you most admire?

Eythora: There are so many gymnasts who have inspired me and still do! For instance, Aliya Mustafina, Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman. I admire all these three for their own strengths. I also admire my own teammate Sanne Wevers for making her dreams become reality! These are just a few gymnasts that stand out for me, but there are also many others who I find really inspiring.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Eythora: Thank you for having this interview with me!