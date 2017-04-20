Sooners Seal the Win: The University of Oklahoma won their second straight championship with a 198.3875, the highest team score in Super Six history. LSU rallied with a killer final rotation on beam to take second, and all-around champion Alex McMurtry led the Florida Gators to a third-place finish.

Check out our Super Six Photo Gallery here!

Euros Hype: The 2017 European Championships began on April 19 in Cluj Napoca, Romania. Several 2016 Olympians are slated to compete at Euros, including most of the German and British Olympic teams, along with veteran Catalina Ponor (ROU) and beam gold medalist Sanne Wevers (NED).

Alt Dominates London Cup: 2016 Olympian Tabea Alt of Germany took the title at the 2017 London World Cup, beating out USA’s Victoria Nguyen and hometown favorite and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Amy Tinkler of Great Britain.

Vaulting in the Dark: It was a scary moment at the Level 10 Region 7 Championships when a power outage left Nicole Wojcik in the dark during her Yurchenko pike vault. Thankfully, Wojcik walked away injury-free and was allowed to vault again, brushing off the scare to have a successful meet overall.