By Jessica Taylor Price
In each issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine, Inside Buzz lists 10 Hot Topics that have the gymnastics community buzzing! Here’s some of what’s trending…
Sooners Seal the Win: The University of Oklahoma won their second straight championship with a 198.3875, the highest team score in Super Six history. LSU rallied with a killer final rotation on beam to take second, and all-around champion Alex McMurtry led the Florida Gators to a third-place finish.
Check out our Super Six Photo Gallery here!
Euros Hype: The 2017 European Championships began on April 19 in Cluj Napoca, Romania. Several 2016 Olympians are slated to compete at Euros, including most of the German and British Olympic teams, along with veteran Catalina Ponor (ROU) and beam gold medalist Sanne Wevers (NED).
Alt Dominates London Cup: 2016 Olympian Tabea Alt of Germany took the title at the 2017 London World Cup, beating out USA’s Victoria Nguyen and hometown favorite and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Amy Tinkler of Great Britain.
Vaulting in the Dark: It was a scary moment at the Level 10 Region 7 Championships when a power outage left Nicole Wojcik in the dark during her Yurchenko pike vault. Thankfully, Wojcik walked away injury-free and was allowed to vault again, brushing off the scare to have a successful meet overall.
US Juniors Sweep Jesolo: Team USA had an impressive showing at their first major international meet of the quad. Riley McCusker rallied after a disappointing finish at the American Cup to win the Senior All-Around title, and US Juniors swept the all-around podium, leaving Italy with an incredible 19 medals.
New Hall of Famers: USA Gymnastics has announced the 2017 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees. Those honored include the Final Five, Mihai Brestyan, Gabby Douglas, Shawn Johnson East, and Chellsie Memmel. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2017 P&G Championships.
Team Golden Giggles: Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and partner Sasha Farber have turned heads in their first five weeks on Dancing with the Stars. The couple is leading the competition with 167 points—can they get enough votes to quickstep their way to victory?
Rebecca Retires: 2012 Olympian and 2016 team alternate Rebecca Tunney of Great Britain has announced her retirement from elite gymnastics. The two-time national all-around champion and European team silver medalist has decided to move on from elite to focus on school and coaching.
Jessica Taylor Price is a writer originally from Chicago, IL. She deals with topics such as women's issues, environmental issues, and politics, but has also been known to stray into the realms of pop culture and unpopular sports. Jessica got her BA in English from the University of Chicago and an MA in English from Brandeis.