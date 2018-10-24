Chuso graced us with her presence

Living legend Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan (and Team Grandma) showed off her Rudi in podium training. She’ll be looking to earn her 10th World vault medal in Doha.

Team USA wins the leo contest… again

The ladies of Team USA showed off their red, white and blue training leos (P.S. here’s the back), then came out to slay in podium training in beautiful white!

Sanne fell (gracefully, of course)

Olympic gold medalist Sanne Wevers looked perfect on beam—that is, until she spun right off. Luckily, it was only podium training and nobody’s ever looked more graceful while falling.

To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven

(Including spins and turns and Okinos from Sanne Wevers) https://t.co/qe129KKvLM — GymCastic (@GymCastic) October 23, 2018

Danusia fell, too

Jamaica’s Danusia Francis shared a scary bars fall that she managed to walk away from like the superwoman she is… and then joke about it to her followers! To be honest, we wish everyone was as 100 as Nush.

Simone’s laughing

Simone might be tired from killing it on everything (including bars), but it’s good to know she’s still taking time to laugh so hard that all of Doha can hear.

Bump because it’s four years later and in a different country, but I can still hear @Simone_Biles laughing from down the hall. https://t.co/h2p7ENqsoH — Peter Back (@Peter_Back) October 23, 2018

Pick a stick

Which stuck landing is your favorite? Romania’s Andrei Muntean is taking a poll, and I don’t know… can’t I choose all three?

The Bhardwaj is all the rage

Oh, haven’t you heard? Anyone who’s anyone has a Bhardwaj. Worlds bronze medalist Nina Derwael was an absolute dream during podium training, as was Sweden’s Jonna Adlerteg.

Leotard fashion: part dos

Podium training brought out some beautiful leos from Costa Rica, Argentina, Canada and…

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE!