Ladies’ podium training is upon us, and you know what that means: brand new leos, lineups revealed, and, of course, crazy good skills. Honestly, at this point, Worlds is like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one, in that there’s way too much happening… but it’s all amazing.
Take a minute to catch up on all that’s happening in Doha:
Chuso graced us with her presence
Living legend Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan (and Team Grandma) showed off her Rudi in podium training. She’ll be looking to earn her 10th World vault medal in Doha.
Team USA wins the leo contest… again
The ladies of Team USA showed off their red, white and blue training leos (P.S. here’s the back), then came out to slay in podium training in beautiful white!
Sanne fell (gracefully, of course)
Olympic gold medalist Sanne Wevers looked perfect on beam—that is, until she spun right off. Luckily, it was only podium training and nobody’s ever looked more graceful while falling.
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
Danusia fell, too
Jamaica’s Danusia Francis shared a scary bars fall that she managed to walk away from like the superwoman she is… and then joke about it to her followers! To be honest, we wish everyone was as 100 as Nush.
Simone’s laughing
Simone might be tired from killing it on everything (including bars), but it’s good to know she’s still taking time to laugh so hard that all of Doha can hear.
Pick a stick
Which stuck landing is your favorite? Romania’s Andrei Muntean is taking a poll, and I don’t know… can’t I choose all three?
The Bhardwaj is all the rage
Oh, haven’t you heard? Anyone who’s anyone has a Bhardwaj. Worlds bronze medalist Nina Derwael was an absolute dream during podium training, as was Sweden’s Jonna Adlerteg.
Leotard fashion: part dos
Podium training brought out some beautiful leos from Costa Rica, Argentina, Canada and…
