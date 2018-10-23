By Jessica Taylor Price
Day two brought all the ups and downs we’ve come to expect in the lead-up to Worlds: reunions, injuries, some fun down time and, of course, incredible skills. If each day is a rollercoaster of emotion for you, don’t worry—you’re not alone.
Here’s a roundup of what happened on social media on day two in Doha!
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
Misha held an inbar clinic
Israel’s Misha Sorokine showed everyone how inbars are meant to be done at podium training, folding his body completely in half during his high bar routine.
You ain’t lyin’. pic.twitter.com/F1uydH9opY
— Starsky, The Floor Exorcist (@StarskyGym) October 22, 2018
Kohei’s out, Kenzo’s in
Six-time world champion “King” Kohei Uchimura is out of the all-around final with an ankle injury, but he’ll still be joining his team and supporting Kenzo Shirai, who will compete in the all-around with this gorgeous quad twist.
Twist Prince Kenzo Shirai slaying his quad full after a few misses… Tbh, if that was the last pass we saw all Worlds, we’d be okay with that.😍 #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/u8dyyZssCj
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 22, 2018
The pommel was swapped
2018 European Pommel Horse Champion Rhys McClenaghan got a few swings in during podium training before it was decided that the left pommel was too loose and the entire horse was swapped out.
Swap has commenced. There will be a new Pommel next subdivision. #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/ZxDxfJVeC3
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 22, 2018
The U.S. ladies are here
… And it looks like they’re enjoying themselves. They donned purple leos on a rock climbing wall and climbing ropes. Kim Zmeskal photobombed Riley McCusker, and they showed up to watch the boys before ending their training day with a laugh.
.@USAGym ending their training session with a laugh.
Updated our video page with @BritGymnastics' @maxwhitlock1, plus routines from @Simone_Biles and Riley McCusker that we caught in our quick trip over to the women's training hall.
👉🏻 https://t.co/pB32GVwNTw pic.twitter.com/pOJLg2kVsH
— Scott Bregman (@sbregman87) October 22, 2018
Canada walked through the desert
Team Canada did some sightseeing, including a camel ride during which we hope they were all bubble wrapped. Here they are in mid-air:
Tourist day for our women’s team – including a camel ride and desert exploration. Podium training for the guys starting right about now! #dohagym2018 #gymnastics #artisticgymnastics #cdngymnastics
Posted by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique on Sunday, October 21, 2018
Happy birthday, Mama Bevan!
Great Britain’s Brinn Bevan wished his mama a happy birthday, but apologized for not being able to be with her. I don’t know, I think he has a pretty good reason…
Happy birthday mumsie, sorry I can’t be there but I’m just traveling the world and all pic.twitter.com/BjUTbQ0KbU
— Brinn Bevan OLY (@brinnbevan) October 22, 2018
Eleftherios is fighting through pain
Two-time World rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece is pushing through a shoulder injury to defend his title. Here’s hoping he is able to compete (safely) before his scheduled surgery next month.
Petrounias 🇬🇷 pushes through pain in pursuit of third world title
👉 https://t.co/IlwhG0jBsc#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/7e9ciSGT1y
— FIG (@gymnastics) October 22, 2018
Spain showed off its skills
Nestor Abad Sanjuan of Spain was on fire on the high bar at podium training, as was his compatriot Cintia Rodriguez on floor with her beautiful triple Y turn.
Podium training ✅#nestorabadgymnastics pic.twitter.com/jFYbgrJiSa
— Néstor Abad Sanjuan (@NAbadPodium) October 22, 2018
For you fashionistas…
Here are training leos from Team Brazil, Team Turkey and my personal favorite…
Wonderful Greek girls🇬🇷 @Vasiliki_M pic.twitter.com/RVHjKRyl1g
— Agnes Orianne (@OrianneW) October 22, 2018
Becky met up with an old friend
Great Britain’s Becky Downie hung out with Danusia Francis, who’s in Doha representing Jamaica but competed for Great Britain at past Worlds.
Day 2 complete …… always fine tuning but another good day banked & I got to see my fave @danusiafrancis 😊 Who’d have thought from our first worlds team together in 2010 we’d still be here in 2018 🇬🇧&🇯🇲 in Doha 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/mVBZPJCg5i
— Becky Downie (@Bdownie) October 22, 2018
