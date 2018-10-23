By Jessica Taylor Price

Day two brought all the ups and downs we’ve come to expect in the lead-up to Worlds: reunions, injuries, some fun down time and, of course, incredible skills. If each day is a rollercoaster of emotion for you, don’t worry—you’re not alone.

Here’s a roundup of what happened on social media on day two in Doha!

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Misha held an inbar clinic

Israel’s Misha Sorokine showed everyone how inbars are meant to be done at podium training, folding his body completely in half during his high bar routine.

Kohei’s out, Kenzo’s in

Six-time world champion “King” Kohei Uchimura is out of the all-around final with an ankle injury, but he’ll still be joining his team and supporting Kenzo Shirai, who will compete in the all-around with this gorgeous quad twist.

The pommel was swapped

2018 European Pommel Horse Champion Rhys McClenaghan got a few swings in during podium training before it was decided that the left pommel was too loose and the entire horse was swapped out.

The U.S. ladies are here

… And it looks like they’re enjoying themselves. They donned purple leos on a rock climbing wall and climbing ropes. Kim Zmeskal photobombed Riley McCusker, and they showed up to watch the boys before ending their training day with a laugh.

Canada walked through the desert

Team Canada did some sightseeing, including a camel ride during which we hope they were all bubble wrapped. Here they are in mid-air:

Tourist day for our women’s team – including a camel ride and desert exploration. Podium training for the guys starting right about now! #dohagym2018 #gymnastics #artisticgymnastics #cdngymnastics

Posted by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique on Sunday, October 21, 2018

Happy birthday, Mama Bevan!

Great Britain’s Brinn Bevan wished his mama a happy birthday, but apologized for not being able to be with her. I don’t know, I think he has a pretty good reason…

Eleftherios is fighting through pain

Two-time World rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece is pushing through a shoulder injury to defend his title. Here’s hoping he is able to compete (safely) before his scheduled surgery next month.

Spain showed off its skills

Nestor Abad Sanjuan of Spain was on fire on the high bar at podium training, as was his compatriot Cintia Rodriguez on floor with her beautiful triple Y turn.

For you fashionistas…

Here are training leos from Team Brazil, Team Turkey and my personal favorite…

Becky met up with an old friend

Great Britain’s Becky Downie hung out with Danusia Francis, who’s in Doha representing Jamaica but competed for Great Britain at past Worlds.

