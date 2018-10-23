Misha held an inbar clinic

Israel’s Misha Sorokine showed everyone how inbars are meant to be done at podium training, folding his body completely in half during his high bar routine.

Kohei’s out, Kenzo’s in

Six-time world champion “King” Kohei Uchimura is out of the all-around final with an ankle injury, but he’ll still be joining his team and supporting Kenzo Shirai, who will compete in the all-around with this gorgeous quad twist.

Twist Prince Kenzo Shirai slaying his quad full after a few misses… Tbh, if that was the last pass we saw all Worlds, we’d be okay with that.😍 #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/u8dyyZssCj — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 22, 2018

The pommel was swapped

2018 European Pommel Horse Champion Rhys McClenaghan got a few swings in during podium training before it was decided that the left pommel was too loose and the entire horse was swapped out.

Swap has commenced. There will be a new Pommel next subdivision. #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/ZxDxfJVeC3 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 22, 2018

The U.S. ladies are here

… And it looks like they’re enjoying themselves. They donned purple leos on a rock climbing wall and climbing ropes. Kim Zmeskal photobombed Riley McCusker, and they showed up to watch the boys before ending their training day with a laugh.

.@USAGym ending their training session with a laugh. Updated our video page with @BritGymnastics' @maxwhitlock1, plus routines from @Simone_Biles and Riley McCusker that we caught in our quick trip over to the women's training hall. 👉🏻 https://t.co/pB32GVwNTw pic.twitter.com/pOJLg2kVsH — Scott Bregman (@sbregman87) October 22, 2018

Canada walked through the desert

Team Canada did some sightseeing, including a camel ride during which we hope they were all bubble wrapped. Here they are in mid-air:

Tourist day for our women’s team – including a camel ride and desert exploration. Podium training for the guys starting right about now! #dohagym2018 #gymnastics #artisticgymnastics #cdngymnastics Posted by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique on Sunday, October 21, 2018

Happy birthday, Mama Bevan!

Great Britain’s Brinn Bevan wished his mama a happy birthday, but apologized for not being able to be with her. I don’t know, I think he has a pretty good reason…

Happy birthday mumsie, sorry I can’t be there but I’m just traveling the world and all pic.twitter.com/BjUTbQ0KbU — Brinn Bevan OLY (@brinnbevan) October 22, 2018

Eleftherios is fighting through pain

Two-time World rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece is pushing through a shoulder injury to defend his title. Here’s hoping he is able to compete (safely) before his scheduled surgery next month.

Spain showed off its skills

Nestor Abad Sanjuan of Spain was on fire on the high bar at podium training, as was his compatriot Cintia Rodriguez on floor with her beautiful triple Y turn.

For you fashionistas…

Here are training leos from Team Brazil, Team Turkey and my personal favorite…

Becky met up with an old friend

Great Britain’s Becky Downie hung out with Danusia Francis, who’s in Doha representing Jamaica but competed for Great Britain at past Worlds.

Day 2 complete …… always fine tuning but another good day banked & I got to see my fave @danusiafrancis 😊 Who’d have thought from our first worlds team together in 2010 we’d still be here in 2018 🇬🇧&🇯🇲 in Doha 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/mVBZPJCg5i — Becky Downie (@Bdownie) October 22, 2018

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE!