MARINE BOYER Marine Boyer of France scored a massive 14.900 for this routine in beam finals at 2017 French Championships last weekend. It’s a rare thing to see connections on beam performed with such precision and so seamlessly integrated. Also—check out her sky-high double pike!

AXELLE KLINCKAERT Seventeen-year-old Axelle Klinckaert, who injured her knee just weeks before the Rio Olympics, made an excellent comeback at the 2017 Belgian Championships. She performed only on uneven bars, where she scored a 13.650 for this beautiful routine. Her full-twisting double back dismount had unbelievable distance and height!

ANA PADURARIU Ana Padurariu charmed the crowd with flawless extension in her bouncy leaps and mesmerizing choreography. She captured the junior all-around title at the Canadian Championships with a brilliant total of 55.267, and it’s clear that this talented 15-year-old has a bright future ahead.

Junior queen @ana_padurariu with her awesome floor routine at #gymcdnchamps Posted by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique on Saturday, May 27, 2017

ELLIE BLACK Canadian beam queen Ellie Black hit this solid routine en route to winning the silver medal in the apparatus finals with a 13.934. The two-time Olympian had a strong showing at the national championships, winning the senior all-around gold and taking home silver on vault as well.

@ellieblack_ rocks her beam routine in senior finals at the 2017 #gymcdnchamps 🙌🏻🇨🇦 Posted by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique on Saturday, May 27, 2017