How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In As An Auburn Tiger

A Change of Pace

Due to her rigorous training schedule Jong didn’t attend school in person during her time competing as an elite, she took time to adjust to attending classes at Auburn.

“I did online school, so it was different coming and doing public school for the first time,” Jong said. “I really like going to class and learning new things. I think I’ve adjusted without too much issue.”

Jong has also been able to rely on close friend and Auburn teammate Marissa Neal for support. Both athletes competed on the elite level before competing for Auburn and are happy to be on this journey together.

“I’m really happy that I get to have someone I can relate to when it comes to transitioning from elite to college, me and Marissa, we’ve known each other for a really long time and competed against each other and when we came we were roommates,” Jong said. “Then we got along, pretty quickly. We knew each other before, but we weren’t, like, super close. But then as soon as she moved in and we got to know each other more, we became really close friends, and we spent a lot of time with each other in the gym and even outside the gym. So that’s awesome. It’s nice to have such a good relationship with a teammate and also my roommate while competing.”

Another change for Jong is having the support of an entire gymnastics team instead of just a few club teammates. Jong can feel the sisterhood that college gymnastics brings.

“Training with 20 other people, it’s really fun, because people are always cheering during practice, and it keeps the energy up,” Jong said. “Honestly, all the seniors and all the upperclassmen have been really good people that have been supporting us freshmen. I think Sophia Groth has been a big person of support in and out of the gym. So I look up to her as a person too, more than just a gymnast.”