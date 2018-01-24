How often do you see such explosive power as Mary Lou demonstrated in her opening tumbling run? Such an incredible double layout, especially followed up by an equally solid full-twisting double back. Mary Lou told us in a 2016 interview that her double layout was most likely her favorite skill to compete. “I was one of the very first women to compete that skill (nearly 35 years ago) on a ‘not-so-spring’ spring floor,” she joked. Mary Lou’s infectious enthusiasm definitely enlivened the American crowd in this memorable Perfect 10 performance.

