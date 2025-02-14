Fueled By Faith, Gymnastics “Super Bowl” Features the No.1 Sooners at No.2 LSU

Showtime

If you listen closely, you can hear the crowd noise already. You can feel the energy rising. You can see the sea of purple all around the arena in huge waves, along with flashes of sequined crimson and cream on the floor under the lights. It’s showtime. In primetime.

In gymnastics circles, tonight is the real Super Bowl. And everyone knows it, including the current No.1-ranked, six-time National Champion Oklahoma Sooners, who will face the current No.2 team, the reigning National Champion LSU on the Tigers’ home floor in the PMAC. With both teams building fast on consistency, difficulty, and details, and just flat out competing stellar gymnastics week after week, what happens tonight could very well be a preview of what happens in April in Fort Worth at the National Championships. This is the one we’ll still be talking about on Monday morning.

But first, there’s business to do, and a lot of gymnastics to come in between Friday and Fort Worth.

Fueled By Faith

Speaking with Oklahoma junior Faith Torrez this week, the Sooners are focused on one meet at a time, their bubble, and being at their best for each other. While winning against LSU in the PMAC, and capturing the National Championship in April is definitely on her mind, what fuels Torrez most right now is being present for her team every time she competes, every day in training, and anytime they need something, on or off the floor. It’s how she stays grounded and how her gymnastics, pun very intended, stays balanced.

“I’m doing it for my team,” she said. “These girls are really special, and we’re all so close. Competing for each other has really driven us. We’re really focused on living in the present and where our feet are. Obviously, you have the future goal that everybody thinks about every so often, but just being really present, just really focusing on the now and what I can do to better myself is what I’m focused on.”

By definition, Torrez is casually calm and relaxed – she said her teammates would describe her first as nonchalant, while simultaneously outgoing and cheerful. In this season’s campaign, along with her incredible gymnastics, she’s also brought quiet leadership to the team. It’s something she’s embracing more, especially as everything at times, she said, seems to be on fast-forward. With every leadership opportunity, there’s also a bit of a surprise she didn’t see coming.

“I definitely do think I’m growing into it,” she said. “Which is crazy to say because I still feel like I’m a freshman sometimes! Everybody always said, ‘Oh, it’s going to go so fast.’ You never really believe them, because you didn’t really want to believe them because it’s just such a crazy part of your life. I think, honestly, some of the upperclassmen also look up to our freshmen. They’re really great people in and outside of the gym. I really think we all follow each other, look up to each other, which is a really great thing to have.”

Ranked No.1 for the sixth week in a row, with an average score of 197.746 and the team hitting on all strides, Torrez is feeling great about the possibilities she sees for this team, particularly with their phenomenal mix of upperclassmen experience and freshman talent.

“We’ve done these routines millions of times. We’re really just focusing on the little details and trying to stay as consistent as possible. We also have so many freshmen, and they’re amazing freshmen! Guiding them, and them being able to lean on the upperclassmen – they’re great at that. They always come to us for advice. Having the connection between all of us has really helped us so far as well.”