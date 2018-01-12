SVETLANA’S VAULTS

One of the earliest triumphs of Svetlana Boguinskaia’s storied career was her Olympic gold on vault in Seoul. In this era of the never-ending quest for Amanars, it’s both refreshing and fascinating to return these simpler vaults with higher execution. It’s also interesting to note Boguinskaia’s prowess on this event, as she is probably best remembered for her expressive style on floor exercise and countless major all-around medals. (Remember her 1991 matchup with Kim Zmeskal at Worlds?)