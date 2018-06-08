The 2006-2008 Code of Points produced some of the highest scores of the post-Perfect 10 era. Before the FIG smoothed out the open-ended scoring system, we regularly saw scores in the 15.500-16.500 range, with a handful of top routines cracking 17.000 (such as the top uneven bars routines).

One of the future stars of Beijing, Iowa’s Shawn Johnson, performed beautifully in Boston, showcasing her strong and steady beam routine on her way to the all-around gold medal. Her highest score came on floor exercise, where she received a massive 16.200. (She received only four tenths of execution deductions!) Johnson’s mastery on this apparatus was definitely evident in this performance — take a look at the crisp, clean tumbling. Look at that unhurried L-turn! (Has anyone ever performed full turns better than her?) Brushing off a music glitch at the beginning of her routine and an uncontrolled landing on her second pass, Johnson proved her ability to focus and move past mistakes — a gift that helped to mold her into one of the best U.S. gymnasts of all-time.

Of course, we just love this routine because it’s classic 2008 Shawn Johnson and brings back all the memories of Beijing!