Inside Gymnastics: How is your recovery going after your injury?

Eythora Thorsdottir: It has been [a few] weeks [since] I had my operation. I broke my hand in two places, and they had to put a pin in one of them. The pin has been removed and now I hope I’ll be able to build up soon. I already started doing a few hand exercises, and I feel my hand is making progress. So recovery is going pretty good, I think.

Inside: Could you give us an overview of your competition season so far in 2018?

Eythora: I had a pretty rough start this year caused by minor injuries. It was a miracle I even managed to get myself a spot on the [European Championships] team, because two months earlier or less I was still struggling [with] injuries. It was because of the help of our physiotherapist Mark Stolk that I was able to make it. I’ve done three competitions so far and all of them were qualifications for the EC team. Every competition I was getting better and better. It was a growing process of coming back until the unfortunate accident.

Inside: Could you tell us about your experience at 2017 Worlds?

Eythora: To be honest, the word that would probably describe it is “painful.” The competition area itself was wonderful, but because I had two fractured ribs, it wasn’t the best experience. The positive thing was that I know now that I am tough enough to face that pain if I have to. So, in a way, that experience made me stronger.

Inside: How has your training been going currently?

Eythora: After the accident, I kept doing physical training for a week to keep my strength, and after that, I had a week off. After a short break, I started training again and it’s going fine so far. I’m mostly staying in shape with doing a lot of strength and cardio training. Now that the pin is out, I will be able to start slowly to use that hand… getting healthy is [my] priority now.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Eythora: I don’t know yet. It will all depend on the healing process of my hand.

Inside: Were you excited to see your teammates win the bronze at Europeans?

Eythora: Yesss!! It was amazing. I was extremely proud!!

Inside: Are you looking toward Tokyo 2020?

Eythora: Yes! Yes! Yes! Can’t wait. I think it will be awesome. A goal worth working hard for!

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Eythora: The Rio 2016 Olympics and EC Cluj 2017, winning my medals on beam and floor.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Eythora: I’m really proud to be able to do the sport that I have so much passion for and that is [what] keeps me going every single day!