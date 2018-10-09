By Anna Rose Johnson
One of the most successful Dutch gymnasts in gymnastics history, Eythora Thorsdottir of the Netherlands, made a splash at 2015 Worlds with her famous two-pass floor routine. Noted for her mesmerizing choreography and attention to detail, Thorsdottir is currently recovering from a hand injury. The injury prevented her from competing at Europeans and, now, 2018 Worlds, but she is optimistic about the future and excited for the 2020 Olympics!
Feature Photo by Ricardo Bufolin
Inside Gymnastics: How is your recovery going after your injury?
Eythora Thorsdottir: It has been [a few] weeks [since] I had my operation. I broke my hand in two places, and they had to put a pin in one of them. The pin has been removed and now I hope I’ll be able to build up soon. I already started doing a few hand exercises, and I feel my hand is making progress. So recovery is going pretty good, I think.
Inside: Could you give us an overview of your competition season so far in 2018?
Eythora: I had a pretty rough start this year caused by minor injuries. It was a miracle I even managed to get myself a spot on the [European Championships] team, because two months earlier or less I was still struggling [with] injuries. It was because of the help of our physiotherapist Mark Stolk that I was able to make it. I’ve done three competitions so far and all of them were qualifications for the EC team. Every competition I was getting better and better. It was a growing process of coming back until the unfortunate accident.
Inside: Could you tell us about your experience at 2017 Worlds?
Eythora: To be honest, the word that would probably describe it is “painful.” The competition area itself was wonderful, but because I had two fractured ribs, it wasn’t the best experience. The positive thing was that I know now that I am tough enough to face that pain if I have to. So, in a way, that experience made me stronger.
Inside: How has your training been going currently?
Eythora: After the accident, I kept doing physical training for a week to keep my strength, and after that, I had a week off. After a short break, I started training again and it’s going fine so far. I’m mostly staying in shape with doing a lot of strength and cardio training. Now that the pin is out, I will be able to start slowly to use that hand… getting healthy is [my] priority now.
Inside: When will your next competition be?
Eythora: I don’t know yet. It will all depend on the healing process of my hand.
Inside: Were you excited to see your teammates win the bronze at Europeans?
Eythora: Yesss!! It was amazing. I was extremely proud!!
Inside: Are you looking toward Tokyo 2020?
Eythora: Yes! Yes! Yes! Can’t wait. I think it will be awesome. A goal worth working hard for!
Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?
Eythora: The Rio 2016 Olympics and EC Cluj 2017, winning my medals on beam and floor.
Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Eythora: I’m really proud to be able to do the sport that I have so much passion for and that is [what] keeps me going every single day!
FUN FACTS WITH EYTHORA
Favorite Color:
Blue or pink
Favorite Social Media Site:
Instagram
Favorite Place to Travel:
Iceland
Pets:
“[I have a cat] called Bangsi, which means bear in Icelandic.”
Favorite Book or Movie:
“The Proposal”
