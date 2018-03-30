With crowd-pleasing floor routines and high-flying vaults, Emma Malabuyo is definitely one to watch in the lead-up to 2018 Worlds â€” and, of course, Tokyo 2020. In this Q&A, the gifted first-year senior discusses her gymnastics goals, training with Kim and the 2018 season.

Inside Gymnastics: Could you give us a brief overview of your competitive career so far?

Emma Malabuyo: So far my competitive career as an elite has been very exciting.Â Iâ€™m really thankful that Iâ€™ve had opportunities to compete internationally.Â I qualified as an elite in 2015 and went on my first international assignment in March 2016 (Gymnix International).Â I then competed at Jesolo the next month.Â Â In 2017, I competed at Gymnix, Jesolo and Junior Japan.Â Â All of these assignments have been a great experience, and I was able to learn something new at each of these competitions.

Inside: Are you looking forward to your first season as a senior competitor?

Emma: Yes, I am really looking forward to competing as a senior.Â I am also a little nervous because it will be a new level for me.

Inside: How is your training going currently?

Emma: Training has been going at a good pace so far this year.Â Itâ€™s been nice to work on upgrades and challenge myself in the gym.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for 2018?

Emma: YES!Â I canâ€™t wait to compete them this year.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Emma: My next competition will be the Jesolo Trophy in Italy next month onÂ April 15, 2018.

Inside: What is it like to train at Texas Dreams with 1991 World Champion Kim Zmeskal-Burdette?

Emma: Training with Kim makes me push myself to do my best.Â She accomplished so much as a gymnast, so she has very high expectations. She understands when I am having a hard day in the gym, and she teaches me how to reset and handle the pressure.Â I like knowing that she has been through the same things that I go through in gymnastics.Â I have a lot of trust in her, and she has helped me achieve a lot of my goals so far.

Inside: Whatâ€™s your favorite apparatus?

Emma: I would probably say that my favorite apparatus right now is beam. It does change between floor and beam though.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals? Are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Emma: Making the Tokyo 2020 team is my biggest goal.Â I would also like to make a World team.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Emma: My first competition in Italy in 2016 is one of my favorites.Â I got to travel and compete with Team USA members like Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez.Â It was an incredible experience to learn so much from those girls.Â I also had so much fun at the 2017 Junior Japan.Â I loved the culture and all the gymnasts that I got to meet.

Inside: I really love your fun and artistic floor routines; do you incorporate artistry/dance training into your regular gymnastics training?

Emma: Yes, every week I work on my floor routine with my dance teacher, Ani.Â She teaches me new dances, and we also work on ballet. Once a month, my choreographer Dominic [Zito] comes and works with me also.

Inside: Are you excited to pursue NCAA gymnastics at UCLA? Do you think you might go pro in the future?

Emma: I am super excited to compete in NCAA gymnastics.Â I know it will be so much fun being part of the UCLA team. I havenâ€™t really thought about going pro in the future.