By Anna Rose Johnson
The 2017 American Classic (held July 7th) signified the last women’s qualifying event for the P&G Championships this August in Anaheim. Here’s a quick look at some of the top competitors at this prestigious domestic meet!
First-year senior Elena Arenas (Georgia Elite) scored a 13.700 on bars and won the all-around gold with a 53.150. A longtime junior star, Elena will be looking to make the 2017 World Championships team.
Abigail Walker (Texas Dreams) won the all-around bronze with a 51.700. A junior star at the 2015 P&G Championships, Abigail will compete at P&Gs as a senior this summer. We can’t wait to see her!
Fourth place was awarded to Jade Carey (Oasis), who competed on vault, beam, and floor, winning all three event titles. Her vault score was an impressive 14.700, so Jade could definitely be in contention for medals at P&Gs in August.
** WAY TO GO JADE **
During Jade’s first elite meet, she won 1st place on Vault, Beam and Floor in the Senior Elite Division! pic.twitter.com/dGUnkECq7o
— Jade Carey (Gymnast) (@JadeCarey018) July 8, 2017
The junior all-around champ was Leanne Wong of GAGE, whose easy swing on bars and powerful vault garnered her the top scores of the competition. (Her total was a remarkable 54.500.) If you haven’t yet seen Leanne’s beautiful uneven bars work, you definitely should:
Anya Pilgrim of Hill’s Gymnastics took second place in the all-around with a 54.000, scoring a 14.450 for her vault. She clearly has a bright future ahead with her long, graceful lines and cool composure on balance beam:
Annie Beard of Texas Dreams won the junior all-around bronze and subsequently qualified to the P&G Championships. Definitely a favorite in the gymternet, Annie has impressed everyone with her attention to detail and fun choreography.
You can view the full competition results here.
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com