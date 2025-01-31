All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp!

#9 Missouri at #3 LSU 8:30 p.m. ET | SECN

Get on your pajamas, take your dog outside and Doordash dinner because you will not want to miss a second of this meeting. Missouri is on an absolute roll this season and is not looking like stopping anytime soon. Coming off a big win last weekend over Kentucky, Mizzou is shopping for an upset over the national champs. It will indeed be a cat fight (or rather Tiger ;). LSU is coming off a loss to Florida pushing them down to the #3 spot in the national rankings, but trust us these tigers are gritty. Aleah Finnegan is doing the best gymnastics of her life, Haleigh Bryant continues to do Haleigh Bryant things and the addition of Kailin Chio has made a wonderful addition. Mizzou is strong on floor and bars so if they get a signature hit Helen Hu beam routine and a couple of solid vaults they could easily stun the world and take home a W. Speaking of solid vaults, With a 9.975 at Oklahoma and a 9.900 on Sunday, Jocelyn Moore has recorded a 9.900 or better on vault in back to back meets for the sixth time in her career, she’s exactly who you’d want in your vault lineup! See you on X and BlueSky gymternet, because we know you’ll be talking about this one!