“One Night for One Drop” is an annual philanthropic event in which Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their talent and time to create a unique and breathtaking production for one night only in support of One Drop, an international non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to safe water. In 2017, they will be celebrating the 5th edition at the elegant yet intimate Zumanity Theatre at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

This unforgettable production will benefit those without access to safe water around the world as well as local projects in Southern Nevada focusing on innovative educational programs. Since 2013, the event has raised over $24 M to support One Drop’s mission.

Join the many celebrities and personalities associated with this event and its cause such as The Tenors, William Shatner, Grace VanderWaal, Redfoo from LMFAO, Malevo (America’s Got Talent finalist), Nigel Lythgoe, Gina Gershon, Anita Mann, Marie Osmond, Guy Laliberté, Lisa Loeb, SULTAN + SHEPARD, and celebrity chef Mali Hunter.

