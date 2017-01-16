Inside: What was it like to train at WOGA in the early days of the gym?

Carly: It was awesome. It was just such a great environment [with] so much motivation and inspiration. I look back now and I think [about what] I got every single day, from being there and training there, just loving my coaches and having such an amazing sort of parent-kid relationship with them. [Also] looking up to them and knowing all the hard work and accomplishments that my coaches had as well. The team that I got to work with every single day was so amazing and they were all great gymnasts. I remember back then, there wasn’t any other gym like that. They always called us the WOGA army when we went to competitions because we always had the most girls and we were all really good. I just think being in that environment, being surrounded by that, really pushed me to be the best gymnast I could be and those are some of the greatest memories I have. Some of those girls I trained with every single day are still some of my best friends in the world, and we get together a lot. Sometimes we’ll talk about old times and have some good laughs. The Olympics was such a special memory, but I cherish everyday in the gym with those girls and the thousands of memories we made.

Inside: Do you have any stories from when Nastia Liukin, Rebecca Bross, and Madison Kocian were juniors at WOGA?

Carly: Nastia and I trained alongside each other the whole time, we were close in age. So obviously I always remember being in the gym with Nastia every day, watching her develop as a gymnast and get stronger and get better and more confident. And then Madison and Rebecca, they were more like the babies for a little while. I remember my coach Natasha started coaching Madison from the very beginning. And she was always saying, “Madison really reminds me a lot of you, just the way you guys do things.” I always thought that was funny, and it’s crazy to see how far Madison [has come], and she had to overcome so much with injuries…to actually see her push through the hard times and achieve her dreams was awesome to watch. There’s always been a time when WOGA’s been producing some great gymnast.