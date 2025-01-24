“We want to bring back the culture that UCLA is known for.” Brooklyn Moors Shines Early in her Senior Season

By Megan Roth

After finishing her Elite career as an Olympic All-Around finalist, a 3-time World All-Around finalist, and a 3-time World Floor finalist, Brooklyn Moors came to UCLA in 2021 with a diminished love for gymnastics and plagued by injuries that kept her limited to floor the majority of her NCAA career. Now in her senior year, Moors is competing on three events and says she truly loves gymnastics.

“We’ve been through lots here, whether that’s gymnastically or not. It’s helped me develop as a leader, and I’ve just found my love for gymnastics again, which was not there when I came here,” she said. “It’s been really special for me. Despite everything that’s gone on, we have our core group of girls and awesome coaches now, so it’s been really special.”

Heading into this season, Moors and UCLA’s trainers didn’t know if it would be safe for her to compete. “[In the preseason], we were just slowly dipping our toes in the water and building on doing lots of PT and things like that,” she said. Once it became clear that she would be able to do floor, Moors was able to add beam back in. She also tried out bars again, but wasn’t able to regularly train them with her injuries. Halfway through preseason, Moors had a conversation with Head Coach Janelle McDonald about returning to vault. “We had to ease in, and we’ve come up with a great plan with a bunch of parts – coaches, myself, trainers – to keep me healthy and strong enough to compete the three,” Moors said.