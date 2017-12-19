Inside Gymnastics: Tell us a little about yourself and your gymnastics career!

Brooklyn Moors: I started gymnastics when I was just three years old. I saw my older sister, Victoria, doing gymnastics and decided I wanted to do it, too. So I started in kinder classes, and eventually was invited to join a competitive program when I was really little, and worked my way up through invitational and provincial programs, eventually qualifying to national two years ago. I turned senior just last season, and ended up making the Canadian Worlds team. It was so surreal because I never envisioned making it this far, this fast.

Inside: Could you tell us about your experience at 2017 Worlds?

Brooklyn: Worlds was one of my first big competitions, so it was sort of a learning experience for me. I got to compete with some of my idols, which was a dream. I was more excited to compete than I was nervous, and I didn’t have any high expectations for myself going into the competition because I knew just making it on the team to go to Worlds was more than I had ever imagined. Overall, it was one of the best experiences of my life.

Inside: What was it like to win the Longines Prize for Elegance?

Brooklyn: Winning the Longines Prize for Elegance was such an honor. It was nice to be recognized for something that I work hard for on a daily basis. I always had to pay most of my attention to my execution because I didn’t have a lot of difficulty when I was younger, so I’m just happy to know that all that hard work paid off.

Inside: Did you have any input on the choreography of your lovely floor routine?

Brooklyn: I did! I will even sometimes add small poses in without telling anyone, and then Elvira will notice I changed it, and most of the time she likes it!

Inside: How has your training been going?

Brooklyn: My training has been going well. I am currently working on cleaning everything up, consistency, and adding a few upgrades!

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Brooklyn: My next upcoming competition will be Elite Canada at the end of January, and then I have been invited to compete at the American Cup 2018 in March. I am so excited about competing at the American Cup. It was always on my list of dream competitions.

Inside: What are your goals for 2018?

Brooklyn: I try not to set specific goals before the year starts and take it more by competition to competition. I do my best to focus more on working towards one meet at a time and fix any mistakes I previously made or to make any adjustments needed.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals? Is Tokyo 2020 a goal?

Brooklyn: My biggest goal has always been to go to the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 is definitely a goal.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Brooklyn: One of my favorite competition memories was when I had just finished my floor routine at Worlds in Montreal, and as I walked off the floor, the crowd was cheering extremely loud and that was the moment I knew all the struggles and hard times I pushed through were all worth it.

Inside: Who are some gymnasts that you admire?

Brooklyn: Some gymnasts I admire are my sister Victoria, my coach Elvira Saadi, Aliya Mustafina and Nastia Liukin.