Behind the Scenes of the First Perfect 10 of 2025: Helen Hu’s Story

Long Awaited Perfection

The moment many gymnastics fans have been waiting for, Helen Hu reaching perfection. During the dual meet against Oklahoma Hu was the final beam routine of the night. Hu moved flawlessly through her routine and completed it by sticking her brand new gainer pike dismount. Both judges agreed that Hu executed a deduction free routine. Hu was shocked by the score.

“I was completely and utterly shocked, I didn’t know how to react,” Hu said. “I had just finished high fiving everyone because I was super excited about the routine I had competed. I knew it was super good and it felt as clean as it could be, but I’ve done that before, so I wasn’t sure if I really would get that 10. When they did flash it, I think my knees buckled a little bit. I started crying. I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

The adrenaline from Hu’s routine took some time to wear off. Her routine was reposted by ESPN, she was then featured on SportsCenter’s top 10 and had many other viral tweets made about her beam routine.

“I was so wired after the meet, I just had all this adrenaline going, and I was so excited that I got the 10,” Hu said. “I was in shock, and I was definitely in the social media rabbit hole for a good few hours there. I had gotten home that night after midnight, I just could not fall asleep, and I still had my meet hair in and I was just on my phone. Like, wow, this is real. I felt like I kept having to re watch the video and all the posts to fully process that had happened. But it was really cool, because I didn’t know that it was a big deal that the first 10 hadn’t happened yet in the NCAA, because I hadn’t been keeping track of that. I had no idea that everyone was waiting for who’s gonna break it first? That was also an added layer of achievement for that weekend.”

One change from her typical routine was not doing a scale after her flight series. This change was suggested by Welker in order to play it safe.

“I had a bad turn in warm ups, and he was just like, ‘let’s just see what it’s like without the scale.’ And after I got the 10, he was like, ‘I think this is the move for us.’ I think we need to stick to this. I was like, ‘Okay, this is fair’,” Hu said.

Hu will continue to train the scale and hopes to potentially compete it again later in the season.