Trinity Thomas’ first major competition outside the U.S. was the 2018 Tokyo World Cup in March, a prestigious meet that placed Thomas in the international spotlight. “The Tokyo World Cup was an amazing opportunity that I was so blessed to be given,” says Thomas, who placed second in the all-around behind reigning World Floor Exercise Champion Mai Murakami. “[Mai] is a fierce competitor, loves what she does and she’s super sweet. I had so much fun competing with her.”

Few athletes possess the special prowess that Thomas demonstrates each time she steps onto the podium — in fact, her commanding presence and stellar skills remind us of many past Olympic champions. But unlike many other gymnasts, Thomas also has remarkable talent in two other sports — diving and track and field. When asked how she fits all of these sports into her schedule, she responds, “You make time for the things you love.”

As a future student-athlete at the University of Florida, Thomas has considered competing collegiately in another sport as well as gymnastics, “but I think it would just be too much.” She adds that she is “beyond excited to be a Florida Gator and compete in the NCAA!”

Right now, the 17-year-old is focusing on her upcoming gymnastics competitions. “I am working some upgrades for the summer,” says Thomas, whose training is progressing smoothly. “[My next competition will be the] U.S. Championships in August.” In addition to her busy training schedule, Thomas is also preparing for an exciting new chapter in her life. She explains, “I was given the opportunity to graduate a year early, and I will take my first college course as a Florida Gator [in] July 2018.”

The 2018 World Championships in Doha might end up on her schedule as well. “I think if I’m healthy and happy, it’s a possibility,” says Thomas, who adds that one of her main goals is to stay healthy both mentally and physically. “[I’d also like] to be able to compete and win a national title for the University of Florida.” Also on Thomas’ bucket list of gym goals? Tokyo 2020! “Should I be given the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokyo, [that would be one of my goals],” she says.

Thomas’s versatility is probably her biggest asset in gymnastics, along with her persistence. The skill she’s most proud of is her explosive double layout off bars. “I’m proud of [it] because I struggled so badly with dismounts, and I thought I would never get past my double pike,” she says.

Some of Thomas’s favorite memories from competition include the rich and unforgettable adventures she’s enjoyed all over the globe, especially “the different cultures I’ve gotten to experience, [in addition to] the friends that I’ve met from around the country and the world.”

“In spite of every setback I’ve had, I did not quit,” says the persistent Thomas. “I continue to work hard and am thankful for every day [that] I get to do what I love.”