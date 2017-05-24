When we last spoke with Bailey in November, she was training at Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics in Florida and contemplating trying elite for the 2017 season. This spring, Bailey competed in several prestigious Level 10 competitions as she continued to progress after a long period of downtime due to injury. “To be back on the competition floor is a feeling I can’t describe,” Bailey says. “I have always loved being out there. It gives me the opportunity to show people everything I have been working on every day in the gym. There is not another feeling like it.” Due to a mishap on bars at regionals, it looked like Bailey wouldn’t be able to compete at J.O. Nationals, as she was named as the first alternate for Region 8.

But at the last minute, Bailey received an important phone call. “When the call came in that a spot opened for me to represent my region, I knew this was a chance to redeem myself,” she tells us. Since Bailey has trained at the elite level since the age of eleven, she hadn’t ever competed in a J.O. National Championship before. “I was beyond excited and knew I had a lot of work ahead me in a short time,” she remembers. “I knew I wanted to help my region out and it was important for me to keep focus, have fun, and be grateful I was given this second chance. Not only did Region 8 take second in my age group, I came in third [in the all-around], made the J.O. National team, and the Region 8 All-Star team. I can honestly say…I owe those last couple weeks to God above. I feel very blessed.”

In February 2017, Bailey made the decision drop back to Level 10 for the last two years before she leaves for LSU. She also decided to leave Brandy Johnson’s, a gym she had chosen in early 2016 because of its successful elite program. “During these last thirteen months training at Brandy’s, they got me back out on the competition floor, and what a successful season it was,” says Bailey. “I am very thankful for all they have done.”