Our August 2017 issue is all about Congress, P&G Championships, and who will be fighting for the U.S. title in just a few weeks. With that in mind, it wasn’t hard for the inside Gymnastics staff to select this issue’s cover star: Ragan Smith!

Ragan is 16 going on 17 (her birthday is August 8) and poised for a breakout season after being named as an alternate for the 2016 Olympic Team last summer. In the year following her debut on the senior elite international stage, Ragan has made a name for herself as a clean performer and beam specialist.

The Texas Dream gymnast was crowned the 2017 AT&T American Cup Champion in March and is looking to make her first Worlds team this fall. Since earning that title at the beginning of the elite season, she has returned to the gym and attended Team USA’s monthly national team training camps with her fellow team members. At the most recent camp, she led the senior all-around verification. With her Olympic team mates taking the year off after their outstanding performances in Rio, Ragan is ready to step into the spotlight as the fresh face of USA Gymnastics.

Ragan’s Senior Career Highlights

2017 AT&T American Cup champion

Alternate for the 2016 Olympic Team

2016 Pac Rim team & balance beam champion

Last day to subscribe!

Today is the last day to subscribe and receive this issue of inside Gymnastics. Don’t delay, subscribe today

Header photo © Lloyd Smith; Cover photo © Grace Chiu