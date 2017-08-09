Asuka turned senior in 2009, competing in her first senior international meet in Hong Kong. She originally began training in rhythmic gymnastics, but she quickly made the switch to artistic, a decision that proved to be a wise one in the years that followed.

A veteran of two Olympic Games, Asuka’s first major senior competition was the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo, where she qualified to the team final and finished fifth in the uneven bars final. Her career continued to blossom after she finished 11th in the London 2012 all-around, and her individual accolades began to stack up. She won the all-around gold at the 2013 Tokyo World Cup, and she just narrowly missed a beam medal at 2014 Worlds, finishing just 0.066 behind bronze medal-winner Aliya Mustafina. Glasgow 2015 was another fabulous meet for Asuka, who ranked ninth in the all-around final and finished fifth with her team.

But Rio 2016 was definitely her best major competition to date, as she placed eighth in the all-around and fourth in the team final (the best finish for the Japanese women’s team since 1964). “After the Rio Olympics, I was kind of burned out, physically and mentally,” Asuka recently told us. “But [my passion] came back and now I’m training for the World Championships in Montreal.”