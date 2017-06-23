Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?

Ashton Locklear: My training is coming along fine. I took two months off after the Olympic Tour, so I am in the process of getting my difficulty back now.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017?

Ashton: My goals for 2017 are to come back strong and hopefully compete at the World Championships. Montreal is definitely my ultimate goal for this season. I know it’s a challenge, but I am willing to do whatever it takes to get there.

Inside: Are you training the all-around, and will you be competing AA this year?

Ashton: I am not training all-around but I have been playing around with floor lately, so we will see.

Inside: At this point, are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Ashton: There are so many things that can happen in three years, so I am just taking it one step at a time. But, if I had to say, Tokyo is definitely my long-term goal.

Inside: Could you describe your 2016 season in general?

Ashton: 2016 was a jam-packed season. I feel like that whole year went by in a blink of an eye. So many things happened so fast. But, in the end, I can say it was a year I will never forget. I grew so much with all the experiences I had in 2016 both as an athlete and as a person.

Inside: What was it like to travel to Brazil last summer as part of Team USA?

Ashton: Traveling to Brazil as part of Team USA was the best experience I’ve had so far in my life. Even though I did not get the chance to compete, just being able to go to Rio to train and cheer on the Final Five was a tremendous honor. I was so proud to be one of the alternates. I was proud of the way we trained and never gave up, even in the face of the ever-present obstacles. We truly learned what it meant to have that “USA” on our backs even though we were not out there on the competition floor.

Inside: Could you tell us about your experiences at 2017 Jesolo Trophy?

Ashton: Jesolo 2017 was a different experience for me, being the veteran of the team. I learned that that title comes with a lot of responsibility, but I loved every minute of it. Going into that competition with a watered down routine was a little odd, but I think I was able to show that I haven’t lost the quality in my bar routine with my execution score.

Inside: Could you tell us about your decision to forego NCAA? What were some of the reasons you decided to stick with elite?

Ashton: After competing at Worlds in 2014, I realized that this was what I wanted to do. Collegiate gymnastics wasn’t where my heart was, but representing USA is.