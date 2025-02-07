Artistry In Motion, Freshman Aurélie Tran Answers the Call for the GymHawks

Artistry In Motion

Already approaching excellence early in her freshman campaign as an Iowa GymHawk, Aurélie Tran is truly something special to watch. She’s one of those athletes who just captivates you with her performances the moment she salutes, displaying full extension, amplitude, and grace, with a beautiful, expressive movement quality.

Tran first caught my eye at the 2023 World Championships in Belgium and again in 2024 in Paris as a member of Team Canada, standing out across the floor with her musicality and interpretation. She fully commits to each and every routine in a way that’s so mesmerizing to watch. It’s a trait that in many ways cannot be taught, and has translated beautifully to her college career.

Named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice (sharing the second award with Minnesota’s Teryn Crump), Tran captured her third All-Around title of the season last week against Nebraska, scoring a 39.325, where the GymHawks also notably posted their highest team score of the season. So, it’s safe to say she’s off to an incredible start as the regular season soon approaches the halfway mark.

Speaking with Tran, she’s as humble and gracious about her career and accomplishments as anyone I’ve ever met. Admittedly nervous about coming to Iowa to compete NCAA gymnastics in the States, Tran has settled right in. She’s already contributing on every event to what seems to be a very re-inspired GymHawk team led by Jen Llewellyn, who was named the fifth head coach in program history in June, following head coach Larissa Libby’s resignation.

So far this season, Tran has been enjoying every minute of the process and the new atmosphere of the NCAA arena while adjusting to being a student-athlete. “I remember I was a little scared coming into Iowa. There was a coaching change, but it was mostly because it’s different competing in college,” she said. “College is different from Elite. And, I also grew up speaking French. It was also different, but it turned out pretty good.”