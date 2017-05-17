By Anna Rose Johnson

In honor of the 15th anniversary of Inside Gymnastics, I compiled a handful of standout photographs from our archives that celebrate the brilliant artistry we’ve enjoyed on the elite stage since the magazine’s launch. I feel that these images truly capture a spark of the elegance and artistry that the gymnastics world has presented over the past 15 years.

Right: Fan Ye demonstrates her glorious artistry on beam at the 2003 World Championships

Above: Perennial beam queen Catalina Ponor’s stunning flexibility and poise in 2007

Above: France’s Isabelle Severino emphasizes the drama of her floor routine with her exquisite hand movements in 2005

Above: Japan’s Rie Tanaka utilizes perfect extension in this floor routine from 2011

Above: Mexico’s Elsa Garcia showcases her endless elegance at 2009 Worlds

Below: Samantha Shapiro exhibits textbook form on her double pike beam dismount in 2010

Below: Yang Yilin strikes a lovely pose at the 2009 World Championships

Below: Rebecca Bross presents impeccable form on this back handspring at 2010 U.S. Nationals

Left: Huang Qiushang of China creates mirroring motions with her hands at 2011 Worlds

Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com