26 Dec American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic To Feature The Return of Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey
American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic
Press Release
December 26, 2024
American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic Kicks Off 2025 Season With Coast-To-Coast Competitions Featuring Three Top 10 Teams And The Highly Anticipated Return of U.S. Olympic Stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey
Los Angeles, CA – December 26, 2024 – The American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic will officially launch the 2025 collegiate gymnastics season with two marquee events on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, and the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
This highly anticipated season opener brings together some of the nation’s top programs from all Power 4 Conferences, including three of the top ten teams in the country: the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, #4-ranked Cal, and #10-ranked UCLA.
In Oceanside, fans will witness a thrilling showdown between former Pac-12 rivals as #10 UCLA, #4 Cal, and #19 Oregon State go head-to-head. The meet also marks the much-anticipated return of Olympic gold and bronze medalists Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State), competing for the first time since the Paris Olympic Games.
The evening session in Oceanside features the University of Arizona, Southern Utah University, Rutgers University, and Wilberforce University, the latter making its historic debut as the nation’s third HBCU women’s gymnastics team.
Meanwhile, in Nashville, all eyes will be on the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, who have dominated NCAA gymnastics with five national championships in the last eight years. The Sooners will make their historic debut in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), competing against a strong lineup including #17 Auburn University, #27 Brigham Young University, and #23 University of Nebraska.
Competition Details
Oceanside, CA (Frontwave Arena):
Session 1 – 12:30 PM PT
- #4 University of California, Berkeley (Cal)
- #10 UCLA
- #19 Oregon State University
Session 2 – 6:30 PM PT
- #30 University of Arizona
- #31 Southern Utah University
- Rutgers University
- Wilberforce University
Nashville, TN (Nashville Municipal Auditorium):
Quad Meet – 5:30 PM CT
- #1 University of Oklahoma
- #17 Auburn University
- #27 Brigham Young University
- #23 University of Nebraska
“American Gold is the ultimate showcase of what makes collegiate gymnastics so exciting,” said Jason Bauer, Meet Director of the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic. “With three top-ten teams, Olympic medalists, and programs from all Power 4 conferences, this coast-to-coast format celebrates the individual and team powerhouses of the sport. It’s the perfect way to kick off what promises to be an unforgettable season.”
Tickets and Event Information:
- Oceanside (Frontwave Arena):
Tickets are available for individual sessions or all sessions. Limited VIP tickets, which include an exclusive commemorative American Gold event program, are also available. Tickets can be purchased through the Frontwave Arena website.
- Nashville (Municipal Auditorium):
Tickets for the Quad event are available now through the Nashville Municipal Auditorium website.
For more information about the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic, visit www.americangoldclassic.com.
Media Inquiries:
For more information, please contact:
AmericanGoldClassic@gmail.com – or –
Jason@WCGAgym.com
Inside Gymnastics will provide any streaming info as soon as it becomes available.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
