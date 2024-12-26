American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic To Feature The Return of Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey

American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic

Press Release

December 26, 2024

American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic Kicks Off 2025 Season With Coast-To-Coast Competitions Featuring Three Top 10 Teams And The Highly Anticipated Return of U.S. Olympic Stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey

Los Angeles, CA – December 26, 2024 – The American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic will officially launch the 2025 collegiate gymnastics season with two marquee events on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, and the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

This highly anticipated season opener brings together some of the nation’s top programs from all Power 4 Conferences, including three of the top ten teams in the country: the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, #4-ranked Cal, and #10-ranked UCLA.

In Oceanside, fans will witness a thrilling showdown between former Pac-12 rivals as #10 UCLA, #4 Cal, and #19 Oregon State go head-to-head. The meet also marks the much-anticipated return of Olympic gold and bronze medalists Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State), competing for the first time since the Paris Olympic Games.

The evening session in Oceanside features the University of Arizona, Southern Utah University, Rutgers University, and Wilberforce University, the latter making its historic debut as the nation’s third HBCU women’s gymnastics team.