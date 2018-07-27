Inside Gymnastics: How’s your training going this summer?

Grace McCallum: Summer training has been going really well. I am super excited to start competing again. I love to compete!

Inside: What is it like to train at Twin City Twisters?

Grace: We work really hard at the gym. I am fortunate that we have such a large Level 9/10/elite team. So many amazing gymnasts [are] all around me to keep me motivated and pushing me to be my best.

Inside: Tell us about your experience at PacRims!

Grace: PacRims was such an amazing experience. I could not have asked for better teammates to train, compete and travel with. The meet was a lot of fun. I met so many new people and made lots of new friends. It was an unforgettable experience. I learned so much.

Inside: Having two vaults is such a great asset for a gymnast; what made you decide to learn vaults from two different vault families?

Grace: I have always wanted to train two vaults. Vault is one of my favorite events.

Inside: Are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Grace: Tokyo 2020 has been my dream forever. I am trying to just take everything one day at a time and meet by meet.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for the summer?

Grace: Yes, I am working on upgrading a few things on each event.

Inside: What are some upgrades you eventually see yourself performing in the coming years?

Grace: One of my goals is to compete my Amanar on vault in competition.

Inside: What are your favorite skills to perform?

Grace: My favorite skill to perform is my double-double on floor. I love the feeling of flipping and twisting through the air. I also love doing my double on vault.

Inside: What’s your favorite workout music?

Grace: I don’t have any particular favorite songs, but I love working out to upbeat music. At home, I listen to a mixture of everything.

Inside: What’s your favorite movie or TV show?

Grace: My favorite movie is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” I also loved the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

Inside: What’s a typical day like for you?

Grace: I do online for high school, so during the school year, I usually do online in the morning, and then go to gym in the afternoon and finish anything I need to when I get home from gym.

Inside: Do you have any pets?

Grace: Yes, I have one dog named Bella. She is a German Shepherd and the best dog ever! I have five siblings, and she puts up with my little brothers without complaining.

Inside: What’s your favorite color?

Grace: My favorite color is PINK!

Inside: Which gymnasts have inspired you the most? Who are your role models?

Grace: Shawn Johnson has always been one of my biggest role models because she is so powerful. She also seems so kind and humble. Plus, I was lucky enough to train with Maggie Nichols at TCT. She is such an amazing person and an all-around role model both in and out of the gym.

Inside: Are you excited to compete at Utah? What were some of the reasons you chose Utah? Also, do you think you might ever go pro?

Grace: I am very excited to compete at Utah in the future. They have such a beautiful campus. I absolutely love the mountains. Plus, they have an amazing medical program at their school, and I would like to do something in the medical field in the future. I haven’t really given any thought to going pro. Just focusing on the present.

Inside: What are your current short-term and long-term gymnastics goals?

Grace: I would love to make a Worlds team, and my ultimate goal would, obviously, be the Olympic team!

