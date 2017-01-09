Inside: Did you ever consider making a comeback after Atlanta?

Amanda: Oh yeah. I think that’s one of the hardest things for an athlete, to move on. So many of my teammates did make comebacks; I think everybody tried to journey back to 2000 except Kerri Strug and me. I remember the first time I went to a Nationals and sat in the stands, I was like “This is wrong! This is wrong! I’m an athlete, I need to be out there!” I had a hard time transitioning into not being an athlete, and it’s probably the biggest thing I miss now. In fact, as a coach, sometimes I talk to my gymnasts and tell them, “I know you think it’s so hard, and I know you think it’s so challenging, and you [wonder], is it worth pushing through?” And I’m like, “When you’re my age, you’re going to want to go back and do it. You never get to be in those shoes again.” To this day, I would definitely love to go back and relive being the athlete, because it was just such an incredible part of my life.

Inside: Have you ever considered writing a book about your gymnastics career?

Amanda: [laughs] I have. I actually have a lot of people tell me I should do that. It’s not that I won’t someday; it’s just that right now I have so many things in my life that are keeping me busy. I just don’t think I could dedicate the kind of time it would take to do it. I tell my husband all the time, I just feel so blessed, to have had such an incredible moment in my life that still gives me the opportunity to share and motivate other people around me. I’m turning 40 this year, which is crazy, [and I am] still be able to talk 20+ years later about my journey to the Olympics, the obstacles I overcame, and still get people who are interested in that story, or thank me for encouraging them. It makes me think: the Olympics were really cool and that gold medal was amazing, but it’s even cooler to me that 20 years later, I get to have that opportunity to continue to motivate. So who knows? Maybe someday I will [write a book], in my spare time.

Inside: What do you think of the current Code of Points as opposed to the Perfect 10.0 system that you competed under?

Amanda: Mixed feelings, for sure, for a lot of reasons. Number one, I think to the fan, the Perfect 10.0 was just what gymnastics was known for. And of course in a lot of our sport, that Perfect 10.0 is still there, in our J.O. program, our Xcel program, and the college program, that 10.0 is still there. So for a lot of people that are still really involved, we still get to have those moments. But I do also respect and understand why the Code has changed, and it’s definitely been something that’s benefitted the Americans, because we have the ability to add the difficulty and still have the great execution. I tease people that if I were in this system, I would really struggle with the difficulty part of the score, because I was not necessarily the trickster, but I had the good form and the good basics and the compulsories, which was big in the ’90s. I definitely respect it in an athlete like Simone Biles, when she pretty much maxes out both sides of that score. That’s what makes her unbeatable, and definitely fun to watch, too.

Inside: Do you think the U.S. women’s program will change now that Martha Karolyi has retired?

Amanda: You know, I think that they have done an amazing job creating a system. I was part of the TOPs and developmental programs as a coach, and I’m still impressed at the educational opportunities and the teamwork among U.S. coaches. I think they’ve done a really good job trying to educate everybody to have the opportunity to be at that level. As a coach, I really enjoyed going to developmental camps, because I enjoy learning and I enjoy having the opportunity to just get a little bit better. I think that the system is definitely in place. I think most of us know Martha Karolyi is not really replaceable—I mean, she’s Martha. She’s got the experience of so many years and so many athletes, and her leadership is definitely going to missed. But I also think the program’s going to be in great hands with Valeri [Liukin], and it’s going to be another fun new journey for USA Gymnastics.

Inside: I have a fun question for you—what was your favorite leotard?

Amanda: I would have to say our Olympic leotard that we wore in team finals. But the funny story behind that is that the first time we put it on, all of us moaned and groaned because it was a V-neck, and in the ’90s, you thought V-necks were from the ’80s. We were like, “What is this leotard?” We were so used to high necks and keyholes, so they actually had to alter the V-neck; they had to pull it up a little bit higher because we were so uncomfortable with it. And it definitely became iconic in those Olympics. They’re still remaking it, and GK continues to show different varieties of that leotard, so I think it’s kind of funny when you look at it—it’s just so American, and yet when we put it on at first, we were just like “What is this?” [laughs]