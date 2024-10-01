All Levels, Every Budget “Why I Chose OZONE” Presented by OZONE Leotards

The Club Perspective from Hopes & Dreams Gymnastics

Talk a little about the planning process for your program – how do you go about charting out your outfitting needs for the club?

We strive for quality in every aspect of our training and our apparel needs are no different. We used to spend countless hours on design, color selection and beyond; however, OZONE has made this process so much easier with their willingness to listen to our ideas, design with them in mind and to create individualized, quality leotards that stand out at every competition we attend! We design a new apparel line for our teams each and every year from Bronze all the way through Elite and OZONE has made this one of our favorite tasks each year!

The design process can be overwhelming for some. What have you learned through the years that has helped you in this area and how have you found it working with OZONE on the design side?

With OZONE, we have found that the design process is easier than ever before. OZONE has so many unique design options already and that has really allowed us to be inspired to create apparel that our athletes truly love. When we have an idea that most companies would shy away from, OZONE has gone above and beyond, even creating a one of a kind Harry Potter-themed leotard for one of our Elite Athletes! That always seem to have the same passion as we do for creating something unique and special!

Programs are now embracing a ‘head-to-toe’ approach to really have everything in sync from an apparel perspective. Is this something Hopes & Dreams has found to be helpful and successful?

The “Head to Toe” approach has saved us so much time and energy as well as money due to the coordination of the items, the design team knowing what our needs are and all facets of the apparel package being at the top of the quality spectrum. Now that we have the option to streamline this process it allows us to focus on the other details as we know this detail is handled by the professionals at OZONE!

For other club programs considering OZONE, what would you say to them about what it’s like to work with OZONE?

For other clubs considering OZONE, you cannot beat their look, quality and fit- our athletes truly love the way they feel in their apparel and our parents appreciate the constant compliments from others in the stands. Our rep has always been one step ahead of us and keeps us on track, reached out early and often while also making sure our needs are fully met! We have had very few minor issues with apparel items, but in those few instances, OZONE went the extra mile to recreate, fix and send back in record time leotards so that our athletes were ready to shine! The customer service and our individual rep make the OZONE experience feel like you are their only client, which in today’s world, seems rare and unique!

Anything else you’d like to share?

We are so thankful for OZONE, Lauren our Rep, and for the quality fit they help create. We have worked with so many companies in the past and this experience is the VIP experience we were looking for!