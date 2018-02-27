LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) posted a score of 197 or above for just the third time in program history on Friday night in UK’s take down of the Missouri Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC), 197.100-195.125 inside Memorial Coliseum.

The Wildcats started on vault in their home meet against Missouri. They had a very strong rotation!

Juniors Alex Hyland and Katie Stuart shared the vault title; Stuart’s first vault win and Hyland’s second vault this season, each with a 9.875. While the Wildcats were on vault, Missouri had one fall on bars but didn’t have to count it to its overall score.

On Bars, Kentucky had great routines. Hyland and Mollie Korth both stuck their landings! Korth took the bar title with a 9.925. Alaina Kwan also performed a great exhibition routine!

Then the Wildcats headed to beam. Their best event! They had an amazing rotation with four stuck landings. The Cats didn’t count a score lower than 9.825. Hyland, who is the reigning SEC beam co-champion, finished the lineup with an amazing beam routine to her famous background music “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”. She won the event with a 9.875.

Kentucky went into its floor rotation with a large lead over Missouri. First up was Megan Monfredi in her first ever performance as a Wildcat! She rocked her routine and scored a 9.8. The Cats nailed routine after routine, and Hyland once again stole the show (and the event title) with a 9.925 and her awesome Mambo Number 5 floor music!

After the meet, the team stayed on the floor for pictures and autographs. I got to ask Alex her thoughts; to which she responded,

“It was amazing to win all-around at this meet; it felt great knowing that I was able to put up those scores for the team and, as always, it was great to have the home crowd behind me!”

I can’t wait to see the Cats compete against Ohio State on March 2! Check out my full photo gallery from the meet below!

– Eden Long, Inside Gymnastics Junior Contributor [and Kentucky Gymnastics super fan!]