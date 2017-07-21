Quite possibly the best moment of Rebecca Bross’ career was when she posted an unbelievable 15.233 on floor exercise to clinch the 2010 World all-around bronze. This routine is legendary to me, for Rebecca was injured in Rotterdam and not at peak performance level, and she had fallen off beam earlier in the final. Somehow, this talented American was able to produce the greatest floor routine of her life to rally for a medal. Precise, polished, and full of heart, Rebecca’s creative interpretation of Dark Eyes will always be a favorite of mine.