The return of Ragan Smith: Ragan Smith hasn’t competed since the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she finished 5th in the all-around and was named an alternate to the U.S. team. Noted for her charismatic choreography and ability to captivate a crowd, Smith could likely be on her way to success at 2017 Worlds in Montreal. Will we see any upgrades from Smith in Newark?

Stepping into the spotlight: Yul Moldauer and Akash Modi will represent Team USA in the men’s competition. Modi, a hugely successful NCAA gymnast at Stanford, was named an alternate to the 2016 Olympic team, and will look to secure his first major elite all-around victory. The American Cup will mark the first senior international meet for Oklahoma’s Moldauer, who placed fifth in the all-around at the 2016 Olympic Trials. He also replaces 2016 Olympian Sam Mikulak, who recently injured his Achilles and withdrew from the American Cup.

Tunney’s comeback: Rebecca Tunney’s career has been sporadic, punctuated by thrilling highs and unfortunate lows. A member of the successful 2012 British Olympic team, she placed 13th in the London all-around and subsequently helped her team to a silver medal at 2014 Europeans. She was unable to compete consistently after a string of injuries in the middle of the quadrennium, but she rebounded to place second in the all-around at the 2016 British Championships. We can’t wait to see what’s next for this incredible bars worker, whose first American Cup appearance was in 2012!

Champions ready to dominate: Few gymnasts have come close to challenging Kohei Uchimura’s reign in the last several years, but Japan’s Ryohei Kato and Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev are two of those few. Now a veteran who has graced the stage at three World Championships and captured Olympic gold, Kato actually won last year’s American Cup and could definitely defend his title. Verniaiev finished just a tenth shy of Uchimura in the Rio all-around final and will certainly challenge for the title in Newark.

Waiting in the wings: Asuka Teramoto of Japan has been in this position before. Four years ago, she competed at the 2013 American Cup but finished a disappointing seventh. One quadrennium later, she’s back—and better than ever after enjoying an amazing showing in Rio (she placed eighth in the all-around and helped Japan to an fourth-place finish in the team final). Can this elegant artist topple a field of young talent and veterans to claim a medal?

