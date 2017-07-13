By Anna Rose Johnson
As a gymnast, Shania Adams is the complete all-around package—enormous tumbling combined with admirable flexibility and a steadiness essential to elite success. (Her height on her bars releases rivals her amplitude on floor exercise!) Coached by Kittia Carpenter at Buckeye Gymnastics, Shania is looking forward to her first season as a senior elite.
Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?
Shania Adams: My training is going great! I am getting more and more consistent with my routines.
Inside: What’s your favorite skill?
Shania: My favorite skill is my Shaposh ½ on bars.
Inside: When will your next competition be?
Shania: My next competition will be the US Classic on July 29th.
Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for this summer?
Shania: I’m working a Yurchenko 2/1 on vault. I have a few new combinations on beam, as well as a triple wolf turn on floor and beam.
Inside: What are your goals for 2017 and for the future?
Shania: My goal for 2017 is to make the Senior National Team and the Worlds Selection Camp. My future goal is the 2020 Olympics.
Shania's Top Results
- 2016 P&G Championships (as a junior): balance beam bronze, fourth place in the AA and on floor exercise, and eighth on uneven bars
- 2015 P&G Championships (as a junior): seventh place on uneven bars
- 2015 Secret U.S. Classic (as a junior): fifth place on floor exercise
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com