Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?

Shania Adams: My training is going great! I am getting more and more consistent with my routines.

Inside: What’s your favorite skill?

Shania: My favorite skill is my Shaposh ½ on bars.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Shania: My next competition will be the US Classic on July 29th.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for this summer?

Shania: I’m working a Yurchenko 2/1 on vault. I have a few new combinations on beam, as well as a triple wolf turn on floor and beam.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017 and for the future?

Shania: My goal for 2017 is to make the Senior National Team and the Worlds Selection Camp. My future goal is the 2020 Olympics.