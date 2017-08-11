Inside Gymnastics: Are you excited to be a first-year senior? What are you most looking forward to this season?

Luisa Blanco: Yes! I’m so excited to be a senior this year, because I get to compete with girls who have been role models to me for years now! I think something that I’m looking forward to is competing at P&Gs in front of the huge crowd.

Inside: Tell us about your experience at the U.S. Classic!

Luisa: It was absolutely incredible! Competing in front of the crowd, and meeting and getting to know all the girls was so much fun! The coolest thing was definitely competing on podium.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for P&Gs?

Luisa: I’m adding in toe-full on bars, and I’m planning to add a triple for floor!

Inside: What are your goals for 2017 and for the future?

Luisa: One of my biggest goals would probably be to stay strong physically and mentally, and I want to be confident on all my events. I’m not really thinking about my future goals right now because I like to stay in the moment, but it would be amazing to make the U.S National Team!

Inside: Are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Luisa: I feel like it’s everyone’s dream to go to the Olympics, but at the moment I’m taking everything one step at a time. But obviously it would be a dream come true to make the Olympic team in 2020.