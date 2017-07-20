Inside Gymnastics: Are you excited to be a first-year senior? What are you most looking forward to this season?

Abigail Walker: I’m super excited to compete this year as a senior! I am most looking forward to competing back on the big stage since it’s been a while.

Inside: Tell us a little about the American Classic!

Abigail: The American Classic went well except for a mistake on floor. I still have a lot of room to improve, and I have enough time until the U.S. Classic [to] fit in some of those improvements!

Inside: What are some of your favorite skills?

Abigail: My absolute favorite skill ever is a double layout on floor. Aside that, my next favorite skill is a Ray on bars.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for this summer?

Abigail: I’m working on possibly putting my Ray in my routine on bars.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017 and for the future?

Abigail: My goals for 2017 are to get back out there competing and show everyone that I’m still out there and doing well. My goal is not to win any kind of national titles, [but] to build my confidence back up and get out there competing again. My goals for the future are to eventually make the national team.