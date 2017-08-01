Los Angeles reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders on Monday that will result in LA hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics and rival Paris hosting the 2024 Games, pending The Los Angeles City Council and U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors vote on the agreement in August. If approved, the IOC, LA and Paris can enter a three-part agreement, clearing the way for the IOC to simultaneously award both games. The IOC vote is scheduled for September, in Lima, Peru.

What may be seen as the second-place prize and an 11-year wait could mean an even sweeter financial deal for LA. Under the deal, the IOC would advance funds, potentially interest-free, to the LA organizing committee, recognizing the extended planning period and helping fund youth sports leading up to the games. The agreement may also feature a surplus clause which, in the event of the games being executed under budget, would result in the IOC waiving its typical 20 percent surplus fee.

The Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) Executive Committee held its third meeting of the year in Tonsberg, Norway this past weekend. In a summary of the EC’s meeting released to the public on Monday, the FIG announced plans to organizine a Junior World Championships in Artistic Gymnastics to be hosted as early as 2019. Rules and criteria for the event will be developed over the next few months and are slated for approval at the next EC meeting in October 2017.

UCLA walk-ons awarded scholarships

UCLA gymnastics walk-ons JaNay Honest and Sonya Meraz were awarded scholarships by the Bruin’s coaching staff on Monday. Honest contributed on bars in all 14 meets and competed floor and vault as well. Meraz also contributed on bars in all 14 meets and competed vault, beam, floor and all-around. Both gymnasts are rising seniors.

That moment when you earn a scholarship for your last year as a Bruin💙 God is good 🙏🏽 #Cloud9 pic.twitter.com/cYNJTlPubl — JaNay Honest (@JaNayHonest) July 31, 2017

Carl Meader crushes a laid out Gaylord

Chris Brooks posted an Instagram video Monday of Washington’s Carl Meader performing a well-executed laid out Gaylord on the high bar. It may be the first laid out Gaylord caught in gymnastics history.

I believe I just witnessed gymnastics history! As far as I know @carl_meader just caught the first laid out gaylord on high bar ever done #history A post shared by Chris Brooks (@cbrooks_gym) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Ellie Downie undergoes surgery, will not compete at Worlds 2017

British gymnast and European all-around champion Ellie Downie had surgery on her left ankle Monday to repair an injury sustained at British Championships earlier this year. Downie will not be able to compete at Worlds 2017 in Canada, where she was expected to contribute heavily for Team GB and potentially claim individual hardware for herself.