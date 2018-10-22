By Anna Rose Johnson
As we get ready for competition to kick off in Doha, we can’t help but reminisce on the past… a.k.a. 2017 Worlds in Montreal—a competition characterized by unexpected victories and the dominance of up-and-coming talent. Let’s take a quick look at five of our favorite women’s routines from Montreal!
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
1. Jade Carey’s Vault
Her silver-medal winning Tsukahara double was a joy to watch, and gymnastics fans appreciated Carey’s clean form and ample power. Her landing was also extremely upright, which is very important on vault! Finishing second in the vault final behind Russia’s Maria Paseka, Carey will look to qualify as an individual to Tokyo 2020, so we won’t see her in Doha. Rest assured, we’ll see much more of her world class vaults soon!
2. Nina Derwael’s Bars
Both impeccable and innovative, Belgium’s Derwael has taken uneven bars to the next level. It’s nearly impossible to watch this routine from Montreal without a smile on your face! Reminiscent of the fluid, quick routines of the 1980s and ‘90s, Derwael put on a show in Montreal.
3. Morgan Hurd’s Beam
Clean and elegant as always, the 2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd also won a silver on beam in Montreal! Under a Code of Points where beam execution is scored somewhat harshly, Hurd excelled in the beam final, finishing second behind the beautiful performance of Germany’s Pauline Schäfer.
4. Ellie Black’s Floor
One of the strongest gymnasts Canada has ever produced, Ellie Black and the strength of her tumbling has won her many accolades on floor exercise in the past. But in Montreal, it was her dramatic choreography and lovely attention to detail that put the finishing touches on her routine, helping her to finish second in the all-around final!
5. Mai Murakami’s Floor
In one of the greatest moments of all time for Japanese women’s gymnastics, veteran Mai Murakami put on an exhibition of crisp, clean tumbling—and massive difficulty!—to win her first World title in the floor final. Will sh defend her title in Doha?
5. Mai Murakami’s Floor
In one of the greatest moments of all time for Japanese women’s gymnastics, veteran Mai Murakami put on an exhibition of crisp, clean tumbling—and massive difficulty!—to win her first World title in the floor final. Will sh defend her title in Doha?
YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com