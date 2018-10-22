5. Mai Murakami’s Floor

In one of the greatest moments of all time for Japanese women’s gymnastics, veteran Mai Murakami put on an exhibition of crisp, clean tumbling—and massive difficulty!—to win her first World title in the floor final. Will sh defend her title in Doha?

