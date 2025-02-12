12 Feb 2025 Winter Cup Roster Loading! Update!
2025 Winter Cup Loading
Winter Cup
The 2025 Winter Cup is a qualifying event to the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Winter Cup will also culminate in the selection of the Men’s Senior National Team to be named following the competition.
Elite Team Cup
Formerly the Elite Regional Championships, first held in 2014, and now referred to as the Elite Team Cup, this premier event features nine men’s Regional Teams, each consisting of six junior elite gymnasts. Team scores for the Elite Team Cup will be based on five athletes competing on each event with the top four scores on each event counting.
Schedule (subject to change)
Friday, February 21
- Senior Men Day 1 – 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 22
- Elite Team Cup – 1 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 23
- Junior Women – 9 a.m. ET
- Nastia Liukin Cup – 12:30 p.m. ET
- Junior Men and Senior Men Day 2 – 4:30 p.m. ET
On Monday evening USA Gymnastics released the first roster for the event for the women and the men, with 2024 Olympian gold medalist Hezly Rivera (our February 2025 Inside Gymnastics magazine cover star!) and bronze medalist Frederick Richard headlining the fields. Look for updates as we receive them!
Roster updated 2-10-25
One Year Ago
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
