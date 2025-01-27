Nate’s NCAA News + Notes!

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to Florida’s Selena Harris-Miranda on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4!

This season Harris-Miranda transferred from UCLA and is fitting right in as a Gator. Harris earned a 39.625 in the All-Around to take the title in the dual meet against Georgia. Her day was highlighted by her 9.950 on vault.

Congratulations to Stanford’s Taylor Burkhart for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2! He earned an 83.900 in the All-Around to win the title at the Stanford Open! Burkhart also finished in the top three in three events with a career high on pommel horse (14.300) and season bests on floor (14.350), rings (13.650), parallel bars (13.500) and high bar (13.800).