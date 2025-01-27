27 Jan Nate’s NCAA News + Notes!
2025 NCAA Monday Minute Week 4
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to Florida’s Selena Harris-Miranda on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4!
This season Harris-Miranda transferred from UCLA and is fitting right in as a Gator. Harris earned a 39.625 in the All-Around to take the title in the dual meet against Georgia. Her day was highlighted by her 9.950 on vault.
Congratulations to Stanford’s Taylor Burkhart for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2! He earned an 83.900 in the All-Around to win the title at the Stanford Open! Burkhart also finished in the top three in three events with a career high on pommel horse (14.300) and season bests on floor (14.350), rings (13.650), parallel bars (13.500) and high bar (13.800).
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.694
Vault: Anna Flynn Cashion (Kentucky) – 9.95
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.950
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.956
Floor: Lauren Homecillo (Nebraska)- 9.950
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 83.900
Floor: Kameron Nelson (Ohio State)- 14.050
Pommel Horse: Patrick Hoopes (Air Force) – 14.650
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.325
Vault: Brandon Nguyen (Stanford) – 14.450
Parallel Bars: Logan Mckeown (Michigan) – 14.050
High Bar: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska) – 14.100
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
This week Auburn’s Marissa Neal earned an outstanding 9.975 on beam! Neal’s movement quality on the event should be studied! She is able to move from one element to the next seamlessly. Her routine is highlighted by her back handspring + layout stepout + layout stepout series.
Michigan’s Charlie Larson displayed picture perfect tumbling this weekend! His routine included a monster double twisting double layout and helped him earn a 14.050!
🚨 CHARLIE LARSON 14.050 ON FX ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kRkELai0D3— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 25, 2025
Upset Alert!!!
No. 17 Arkansas defeated No. 2 LSU Friday night 196.875- 196.600! The surprise victory was done in front of a home arena at Arkansas! This meet saw LSU struggle on beam and floor and Arkansas capitalized! The Razorbacks’ meet was highlighted by their 49.525 floor rotation. Frankie Price earned a massive 9.950 on the event with her Snoop Dogg inspired routine! Ultimately, what we love most, is that this meet is going to inspire both teams to get even better.
Frankie Price's @SnoopDogg floor routine never disappoints 🤩 @RazorbackGym pic.twitter.com/LEyDt00pLh— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 25, 2025
Oregon State and Auburn competed against each other and the meet had some drama! Originally Oregon State had won the meet, but after a post meet inquiry to Neal’s floor routine where it was found that the judges had mistakenly taken an out of bounds deduction, Auburn was victorious 197.025-196.975. The meet included Katelyn Jong’s 9.925 on bars and Jade Carey’s 39.625 All-Around score!
#Skillz of the Week!
UCLA’s Frida Esparza performed a fantastic Maloney + Bhardwaj combination! This helped her earn a 9.925 on the event.
STUCK IT. 9.925 for Frida Esparza!— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 25, 2025
💻: @BigTenPlus pic.twitter.com/5iv7peyMco
Another week and another huge skill in Kameron Nelson’s floor routine! This week we highlight his stuck double front! Nelson earned a massive 14.600 on the event!
& a stuck double front from @Kameron_Nelsonn 😤 https://t.co/TkHQrgwaVY pic.twitter.com/LWDkqUmqPA— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 26, 2025
Monster Scores
Something that can be very challenging in college gymnastics is earning a team score of 197. What is even harder is getting a team score of 198. The Florida Gators did just that! They earned the first 198 plus score of the 2025 season. Their meet was highlighted by their huge 49.675 beam score! The Gators got the win over Georgia 198.125-196.825.
Michigan State is one of those rare teams that has an entire vault lineup of 10.0 vaults! This week the Spartans earned a huge score of 49.450 on the event! The rotation was highlighted by Nikki Smith’s 9.950! This helped them get the win over Ohio State 196.800-195.750.
Still thinking about this vault rotation from last night 🤯— Michigan State Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) January 25, 2025
✅ Four stuck vaults
✅ Season-high 49.450
✅ Tied for the second-best vault score in the NCAA this season#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/aCn9pAHLm7
Hu Alert!!!
After a perfect 10.0 last week, Missouri’s Helen Hu follows with a 9.975! This score helped the Tigers defeat Kentucky 197.200-196.800!
News + Noteworthy
- After deciding to graduate high school early, Florida’s Ly Bui is competing in the NCAA at just 16 years-old! This week she earned a 9.925 for her Yurchenko 1.5 on vault!
- World Champion Skye Blakely continues to improve week after week! This week she earned a 9.900 on bars and displayed a fantastic double front half dismount!
- Iowa’s Aurelie Tran became the first Hawkeye to go 9.9 this year with her stellar bar routine! Look for more on Aurelie coming soon to InsideGym.com
Stick It?— Iowa Gymnastics (@IowaGymnastics) January 26, 2025
Stuck It.@Aurelie_Tran_ x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/HSL6RdhB2L
- Auburn’s Paige Zancan showcases her originality with a unique front handspring + front pike vault! This week she earned a 9.900 for the vault!
Just wow. 🤩— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) January 25, 2025
Replaying this vault by Paige Zancan over and over…#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/hMAAEVWpFN
- Maryland’s Sierra Kondo posted 9.950 on bars, setting a personal best, but also tied the program’s individual event record!
- Michigan sophomore Kayli Boozer has captured our attention on beam once, posting a career-high 9.9 on the event.
Kayli. Boozer.— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 26, 2025
Career-best 9.900!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/b33VKThGXL
- For the men, Ohio State defeated Stanford and Cal this week at the Stanford Open 323.800-319.850-310.200
- Michigan men’s gymnastics scored a season high score of 318.050, topping Army and Springfield!
- Grateful. Utah’s Grace McCallum posted a message of thanks to head coach Carly Dockendorf
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
