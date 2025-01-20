2025 NCAA Monday Minute Week 3

Congratulations to Oregon State’s Jade Carey on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 3!

Carey started her Senior season with her signature poise! This week, she earned a massive 39.800 in the All-Around, which contributed to Oregon State’s win over San Jose State 197.600-192.850. Carey earned a 9.9 or better on each of her four routines, and on bars and beam, she earned a 9.975. Her bar routine is highlighted by her brand new double layout dismount, which she says she just learned for fun.

Congratulations to Stanford’s Colt Walker and Illinois’ Sam Phillips for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2!

2022 World Team member Colt Walker had a busy week! Stanford competed twice last week, and Walker helped his team to victory in both meets! In Monday’s meet, Walker earned an All-Around score of 80.400 and won titles on floor and vault. This helped Stanford defeat Cal 318.450-303.950! On Saturday, Walker won the parallel bars title with a 14.350, and Stanford won the Windy City Invitational with a score of 328.850!

Sam Phillips had an exceptional meet at the Windy City Invitational! He earned an 80.100 All-Around score and a career high 13.900 on Rings! With his victory in the All-Around, Phillips qualified for next month’s Winter Cup! He also helped Illinois get the win over Michigan 321.700-316.600!

