2025 Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1

NEBRASKA

Rank in 2024: 4th

2025 Pre-Season Rank: 4th

First Meet: January 18 at Air Force, Rocky Mountain Open (Full Schedule: https://huskers.com/sports/mens-gymnastics/schedule)

Inside Gym Outlook: Led by a slew of strong recruits, Nebraska’s fortunes have been on a steady rise the past few seasons and, given very strong signing classes, should continue that trajectory this season and beyond. The only other NCAA team to ever win five-in-a-row, Nebraska is itching to keep progressing up the podium and came within half a point of third in 2024. They’re also perhaps the most experienced squad in the field, with eight seniors on their 2025 roster.

Head Coach Chuck Chmelke’s Take…

Key Athletes: “Truthfully, our entire senior class. We have the most seniors, if not ever, at least since I’ve been the head coach. We’re going to be relying on them. They’ve been through the gauntlet many times and know what it’s all about. If I had to pick a single person, of course it would be Taylor Christopulos, back for a fifth year and I feel very lucky that we get this extra season with him. But, overall, the whole senior class is going to be critically important to where we finish at the end of the year.”

Secret Weapon: “Chase Mondi, who is a sophomore out of Kansas City. He competed two events for us last year, but he’s had a wonderful summer, and he’s doing some pretty good gymnastics right now. Our whole sophomore class, just having a year under their belt, are doing outstanding. They’ve paid their dues, done everything right, and I think you’re going to see that in competition.

“At Nebraska we’re very big on hierarchy—giving opportunity to those who earned it. Building up with hard work and experience. I really like to reward those guys who’ve been out there, showed us what they can do, and put in the work.”

2024 Reflection: “We were very happy with how we performed at NCAAs. We started off with two misses, but the guys dug in, and we just got on a roll after that, which is what you want to see. We had a great mix of younger and more experienced guys competing, and they all handled it well. We had 10 All-Americans, which is close to a record.

“Now, we’re just trying to continue that trajectory. It took a lot of work to get into this position, where we’re regularly finishing top four, top five, and we’ve enjoyed the satisfaction of that. We had two guys who were this close to individual National Championships, finishing second after tiebreakers, so that’s one of the things pushing us, to put ourselves in position to win those individual titles, as well as keep moving up as a team.”

2025 Goals: “Keep our head in the zone, and that momentum going. The first goal is always to get into the top six, into team finals, and then from there, to bring home a trophy. Now that we’ve had that fourth place a couple times, of course the goal is to get higher. But I know that, as I say that, the teams that were fifth and sixth are trying to beat you, and seventh and eighth are just trying to make into finals.

“I can talk about getting this place, or that result, but our real goal—what we talk about every day in the gym—is performance. Hitting routines, and sticking dismounts—because that’s what we can control. The judges, what the other teams do—that’s out of our hands. What we can control is how Nebraska performs. So, the goal is always to have our guys in the best position to hit routines, and hit them well, when it matters most.”

Process of Improvement: “It’s revaluating every year and trying to figure out what went wrong and learning from that. We have changed some of our strategies because of that, but it’s also just a process. As our guys work hard, our results improve, which leads to recruits seeing Nebraska differently.

“That’s always the push. As we improved, better athletes start looking at us more. Then, we get one of those better recruits, then two, then three. There’s not really a secret to it, just hard work. Putting in the hours, both in the gym, and in recruiting. Everybody—the athletes, me, my assistants—working towards the same goal, and it really goes back to those kids who, ten years ago, took a chance on us when we weren’t at the level we are now. Those kids are the superheroes. They may have finished eighth, but they worked their butts off to get there, and that helped us recruit the next group, which does a little bit better, and helps us recruit the next. That’s how you continue to improve. Those guys who took a chance on Nebraska and gave it their all—I love them to death for it and always will. They’re directly responsible for the team we are today.”