30 Nov 2024 Inside Gymnastics Holiday Gift Guide
‘Tis the season of sharing our favorite sport with the world! Check out these fan favorite gift ideas for the gymnast in your life for not only this holiday season, but into the new year and beyond!
TUMBL TRAK
Check out the Beam Confidence Bundle! The Addie Beam, paired with the Laser Beam Conversion Top and Leg Risers – it’s the ultimate training set for gymnasts of all levels.
LAGURRO CUSTOM LEOTARDS
Make your dreams come through in LaGurro leotards. Our high quality products are loved by gymnasts & parents, and our affordable prices make gym managers happy!
PERFECT BALANCE GYMNASTICS BOOKS
Give the gift of reading! Perfect Balance Gymnastics Books are about strong diverse girls reaching their goals and cheering for each other. Written for gymnasts, by a gymnast; these are authentic stories that will transform a reluctant reader into an avid reader. The blue books are great for ages 7-11 and the gray books for ages 11-14.
ASHER ATHLETIC
The Forster Bar Heel Pad from Asher Athletic is both lightweight and durable, providing the necessary confidence and focus for gymnasts to effectively train essential and advanced bar skills. Its unmatched safety and ability to endure repeated impacts and shocks make it a top choice for heel pads and protection!
SNOWFLAKE DESIGNS
Snowflake has everything on your gymnast’s wish list, from leotards and grip bags to clothing and jewelry! Get FREE shipping on orders over $99.99!
TEN-O by GMR
Great mat for beam/bar training (and floor). This mat has – embossed elastic polyester surface, elastic 3/4″ outstanding foam, sting protection with ability to conform to beam or bar and black vinyl back – no slip surface!
CHAMPION TEAMWEAR
Champion Teamwear has a wide selection of fully custom competitive singlets, bottoms, and accessories to outfit your male gymnasts. Explore and shop cohesive, head-to-toe essentials for your entire team today!
MANCINO MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Get into the holiday spirit with the 12 Weeks of Mancino! For 12 weeks only, Mancino’s premium safety padding is available at unbeatable prices! This isn’t just a sale—it’s your opportunity to elevate every practice, competition, and performance.
BOLD&GRIT ACTIVE WEAR
Bold&Grit Christmas Leotards! Make sure to take them to practice this season! Grab them while you can, now available on our website!
RESILITE FOLDING MATS
Discover Resilite Folding Mats – the ultimate tumbling mat for gymnasts and athletes! With enhanced thickness and rebound, these mats offer superior protection and versatility. Choose from a range of vibrant colors and enjoy seamless mat connectivity for elevated performance!
DREAM BIG ATHLETIC
Dream Big Athletic offers trendy crop hoodies and a variety of delightful gifts, including stylish tank leos, leggings and water bottles. Their vibrant designs and exceptional customer service make them an ideal choice for holiday shopping this season.
NORBERTS ATHLETIC PRODUCTS, INC.
Norberts resource books make learning fun! All books feature illustrated pages of gymnastics and motor development concepts, stretches, games, and terminology. Activity books are full of coloring pages and word games.
GK ELITE
The holiday season just got easier with our perfect picks for every gymnast on your list. Extraordinary gifts await!
DGS GYM SUPPLY
Check out the DGS holiday collection! From home-use equipment and grip bags to gymnastics ornaments and accessories, you’re sure to find something for every gymnast on your list.
OZONE LEOS
Get into the holiday spirit with OZONE’s Gnome for the Holidays leotard! This adorable leotard features a fun cut-out back and sparkling silver spangles. Available now at ozoneleos.com.
UNITED ATHLETIC
Junior Bar $499 delivered! The heaviest stand-alone Junior Bar on the market designed for athletes who are trying to master a kip. Junior Beam $399 delivered! Same suede used on our competition beams.
QUATRO GYMNASTICS
Elevate your holiday season with Poinsettia from the Trinity Thomas Signature Collection. With elegant crisscross stones and a rich, festive red, it’s the ultimate gift for gymnasts who love to shine!
DOLLAMUR SPORTS SURFACES
Dollamur carpeted mats are trusted by the top gymnastics programs in the nation and are featured at national level meets and competitions! These practice mats are made with the same high-quality sports foam and soft, yet durable, 26 oz. carpet as full size competition and training mats. Jump, stunt and tumble safely at home or on-the-go with the industry’s most imitated mat system, Dollamur’s FLEXI-Roll®!
TURN GYMNASTICS
This comfy beanie won’t let you down when there is a chill in the air! Rep the #1 brand for men’s gymnastics while staying warm. Made of 100% recycled woven black/charcoal acrylic with black micro fleece lining.
INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE HOLIDAY SPECIAL
PARIS to LA! Subscribe for 3 years of Inside Gymnastics magazine and receive a FREE TEE! Keep you and your gymnasts “in the know” as we enjoy the journey of gymnastics to the 2028 Olympic Games in LA! It’s the perfect gift for the gymnast or gymnastics fan in your life.
SPIETH AMERICA
Simone Biles Equipment is on sale for the Holidays! Contact your local SPIETH dealer for details.
