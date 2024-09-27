Apply Today! 2024-2025 Internships Available

Inside Gymnastics Internship – Men’s NCAA Journalism Intern

Inside Gymnastics Magazine is looking for a self-starting, motivated individual who is passionate about the sport of gymnastics to join our team to assist with coverage during the 2025 NCAA gymnastics season, with the possibility of additional assignments during the Elite season.

This individual will assist with a wide variety of tasks including conducting athlete interviews and writing feature stories to be published on our website, live tweeting during competitions, publishing a weekly recap that includes the latest rankings, highlights and Inside Gymnastics ‘Gymnast of the Week’ with other tasks to be decided.

Requirements

College student with a primary focus in journalism, communications, sports information or a related field

Extensive knowledge of collegiate and Elite-level gymnastics; knowledge of and an emphasis on men’s gymnastics

Extremely strong written and verbal communication skills; you will be required to write original stories and content without the assistance of AI.

Knowledge of NIL

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment while understanding and upholding the professional guidelines and standards set forth by the company and the sports’ governing body

High-level familiarity with social media strategies, SEO optimization, evolving algorithms, and sports marketing trends

Strongly possess the ability to research, communicate, listen and ask questions

Strong project management and organizational skills; you will be required to take weekly ownership of projects preferably without step by step guided assistance

Candidates with strong knowledge of WordPress, web and graphic design a plus

This is an unpaid remote internship with a time commitment of at least 12-15 hours a week; some evening and weekend work is required in order to cover weekly NCAA competitions with possible on-site event coverage included. Pending start date November 2024 with the possibility of contractual, part or full time employment following the conclusion of the internshipas positive results are achieved and opportunities open.

The company recognizes the right of employees to engage in activities outside of their employment that are of a private nature and unrelated to Inside Publications’ business. However, candidates must disclose any possible conflicts so that the company may assess and prevent potential conflicts of interest from arising.