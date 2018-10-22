1. A Surprise Team Medal?

Prior to 2015, it was extremely rare to see a team outside of the Big Four (the United States, Russia, Romania and China) crack onto the team podium at Worlds. Could we see another upset in the Doha team final? With the Japanese and French teams on the rise, it’s a strong possibility!

2. The Return of Mustafina:

Ever since Aliya Mustafina took a break from gymnastics after Rio, fans have been eagerly awaiting her comeback at a major meet, but a nagging knee injury forced her to withdraw from two competitions following her successful performances at Russian Championships in April. Currently, she’s set to compete balance beam and her signature uneven bars, but she’s also been training floor exercise. Will she snag a medal on uneven bars? While she’s won back-to-back Olympic uneven bars gold medals, she’s never won World gold. Could that change in Doha?

3. All-Around Aspirations:

We know Simone Biles is virtually guaranteed to qualify to the all-around in Doha, but who will be the other U.S. woman to join her in the prestigious final? With an immensely talented group of athletes who also have the potential to win all-around medals—including reigning World All-Around champion Morgan Hurd and the balletic Riley McCusker—it will be exciting to see who will make the finals and compete alongside Biles to potentially garner the U.S. two all-around medals!

4. Battle of the Beam:

Shaping up to be one of the most thrilling aspects of Doha, the balance beam final should be an epic battle. With execution scores judged harshly under this Code of Points, it’s difficult to receive a high score—which makes beam a highly competitive apparatus. 2017 World Balance Beam Champion Pauline Schäfer is injured and unable to defend her title. Could we see another intricate and innovative triumph from 2016 Olympic Balance Beam Champion Sanne Wevers? Will Simone Biles regain her 2015 title? Or could we see a newcomer step up and claim the gold?

5. Vying for Vault:

Hungary’s Boglárka Dévai made a name for herself at the 2018 European Championships, where she won the gold medal on vault with her powerful Cheng and double-twisting Yurchenko. Will she repeat the feat in Doha? She’s got some tough competition, but her vaults are definitely medal worthy. It would certainly be a historic moment for Hungary!

