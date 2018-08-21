By Anna Rose Johnson
The 2018 U.S. Championships was a truly memorable competition, from Simone Biles’ incredible victory (sweeping every gold medal!) to stunning performances from newcomers and veterans alike.
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
As expected, Olympic legend Simone Biles handily won the women’s competition last night, scoring an impressive two-day total of 119.850. While she performed delightfully on each apparatus, her vault was absolutely jaw-dropping. Her Amanar was nearly perfect—in fact, it received an E-score of 9.8!
Video via USA Gymnastics
2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd proved her consistency in Boston, hitting all of her routines and making a huge statement ahead of Worlds camp this fall with an all-around silver. Her gorgeous floor exercise, which has become extremely popular among fans, is a must-see routine.
Video via USA Gymnastics
After struggling with consistency and injury last year, Riley McCusker performed with reliability and poise on both nights of competition to finish third overall. This bars routine is definitely one of the best we’ve ever seen her perform—complete with a stuck dismount!
Video via USA Gymnastics
Amazing Grace strikes again! Grace McCallum finished fourth in the all-around at Championships, scoring a 13.700 for this flowing and finessed beam routine. Beautiful!
Video via USA Gymnastics
Performing with plenty of power and amplitude, Shilese Jones placed fifth in the all-around. Her double-twisting Yurchenko vault, shown here, was a huge highlight of her competition.
Video via USA Gymnastics
The 2017 World silver medalist on floor exercise, sixth-place finisher Jade Carey has continued to improve on the apparatus, WOWing the world with her rock-solid (and incredibly high!) tumbling—check out that brilliant dismount!
Video via USA Gymnastics
Kara Eaker’s beam is another routine that has become a staple of U.S. gymnastics, with its clean and crisp style and awesome connections. Placing seventh in the all-around, Eaker was simply spectacular.
Video via USA Gymnastics
With a steady swing, beautiful handstands and a solid double layout dismount, Trinity Thomas put together a lovely routine on uneven bars. She finished eighth in the all-around and is currently deciding whether or not to pursue the World Championships. We’re excited for her no matter what she decides!
Video via USA Gymnastics
