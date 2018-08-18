By Anna Rose Johnson

Before finals on Sunday, weâ€™re taking a look back at some of our favorite routines from the top 7 competitors of senior women’s prelims.

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Simone Biles – Uneven Bars

Although uneven bars has traditionally been Simone Bilesâ€™ weakest event, her skills on this event have flourished under the tutelage of her new coach, Laurent Landi. The performance she hit last night was dazzling, including her new double-twisting double back dismount. Bravo!

Morgan Hurd – Vault

Morgan Hurd delivered a tidy double-twisting Yurchenko, achieving a high E-score of 9.000. Sitting in second place after night one, Hurd is in a great position to medal in the all-around on Sunday!

Riley McCusker – Floor Exercise

Although she landed out of bounds on her first pass, MG Eliteâ€™s Riley McCusker enjoyed a beautiful performance on floor last night, scoring 13.300 for this balletic brilliance:

Grace McCallum – Balance Beam

2018 Pacific Rim All-Around Champion Grace McCallum hit a near-flawless beam set last night, demonstrating her poise and classic style on the apparatus. Exquisite!

Trinity Thomas – Balance Beam

Trinity Thomas, now a Florida Gator, performed with tremendous elegance and flexibility on beam, notching a notable E-score of 8.650.

Shilese Jones – Uneven Bars

Showcasing her easy swing on the event, Shilese Jones hit a strong bars set that included a gorgeous piked Jaegar.

Jade Carey – Vault

While Jade Careyâ€™s glorious DTY is watered down from her typical Amanar, itâ€™s still a highlight of her varied vault repertoire. Lovely!

Anna Rose Johnson writes about womenâ€™s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at:Â https://annarosejohnson.contently.com