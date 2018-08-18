By Anna Rose Johnson
Before finals on Sunday, weâ€™re taking a look back at some of our favorite routines from the top 7 competitors of senior women’s prelims.
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
Simone Biles – Uneven Bars
Although uneven bars has traditionally been Simone Bilesâ€™ weakest event, her skills on this event have flourished under the tutelage of her new coach, Laurent Landi. The performance she hit last night was dazzling, including her new double-twisting double back dismount. Bravo!
Morgan Hurd – Vault
Morgan Hurd delivered a tidy double-twisting Yurchenko, achieving a high E-score of 9.000. Sitting in second place after night one, Hurd is in a great position to medal in the all-around on Sunday!
Riley McCusker – Floor Exercise
Although she landed out of bounds on her first pass, MG Eliteâ€™s Riley McCusker enjoyed a beautiful performance on floor last night, scoring 13.300 for this balletic brilliance:
Grace McCallum – Balance Beam
2018 Pacific Rim All-Around Champion Grace McCallum hit a near-flawless beam set last night, demonstrating her poise and classic style on the apparatus. Exquisite!
Trinity Thomas – Balance Beam
Trinity Thomas, now a Florida Gator, performed with tremendous elegance and flexibility on beam, notching a notable E-score of 8.650.
Shilese Jones – Uneven Bars
Showcasing her easy swing on the event, Shilese Jones hit a strong bars set that included a gorgeous piked Jaegar.
Jade Carey – Vault
While Jade Careyâ€™s glorious DTY is watered down from her typical Amanar, itâ€™s still a highlight of her varied vault repertoire. Lovely!
