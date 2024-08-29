1996 Olympic alternate Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie goes Beyond the Chalk Box in captivating new memoir

I feel like all of those athletes that you mentioned have very, very unique stories. But like you said, a lot of common threads. Were there three, four, five of those themes that rose to the top? Just what emerged, and what really resonated?

The purpose piece. When you are trying for an Olympic team and you’re so dedicated to a sport, that purpose is so important and motivating. And a common theme was once you’re done with that, it’s really hard to find something that can replace that sense of drive. A lot of these people ended up getting into coaching, and I think that filled that void for others. It was a process, and I even shared my own process there, because I was the Olympic alternate, and that whole identity loss and purpose was a big challenge for me. I do talk about what are the resiliency factors or the upbringing factors that allow somebody to make a transition a little bit more smoothly.

Talking about making sure that as an athlete is going up through their career, that their coaches, their parents are emphasizing them as a human being, above and beyond what they do as an athlete. Because the people in my book who had that, they were able to transition a little bit more easily out. So that was a pretty common theme.

And then just the pressure of social media for the current generation and just what technology is doing to our brains and how we need to teach and equip these athletes with so many more tools.

In order to navigate the pressure of social media?

Yeah, and I think it can make the transition piece that much more difficult because their identity is so wrapped up in their accomplishment and their sport, and it is in their face every single day of their life. We didn’t have that 20 years ago. Just all the more reason to really teach them introspective tools, how to disconnect from social media when they feel like they’re being used by it as opposed to using it. These are things that we didn’t have to teach athletes two decades ago, but now it’s important for their health and their well-being.

I feel like – just digging a little bit into your life after gymnastics – that’s been a purpose for you to do whatever you can in your field to help them and to promote this and to talk about mental wellness. Is that something that you think that emerged out of maybe a little bit of disappointment in ’96? And did that evolve as well for you?

I think a lot about my gymnastics experiences, and the hindsight is 2020 perspective to say, ‘I wish I would have had this. I wish I would have done this. I wish I would have taken better care of myself.’ And unfortunately, I haven’t really been able to work one on one with athletes as much as I would have wanted to because of my own health issues. I’m pretty homebound in a lot of ways. But the book and the social media, I’m trying to use those platforms in positive ways to, yes, reflect on my story and say, ‘maybe we can help future generations be healthier and happier by doing X, Y, and Z.’

There’s obviously a lot of serious topics told and addressed in the book, but what about the positives? Did you find joy in putting this together?

There were a lot of moments of joy. What’s first coming to mind are Kim Zmeskal and Betty Okino’s stories. Obviously, they had Bela as their coach, and he was hardcore, but they found ways to make it fun. They joked about things. I mean, some of the stories that Kim and Betty were telling me were so funny. I think it’s what allowed them to get through in a relatively healthy way. Then just the overcoming. So many of them overcame intense injuries or mental health issues or whatever it was. There was just this drive. There’s like something in these athletes that just keeps us going and is a drive for perfection and greatness, which to me is always inspiring.

Was it similar or really different between the men and the women as far as what came out of their careers? The themes that emerged…

I did notice that the men and the women in general, it seemed like the men just were able to move on a little bit more smoothly – not across the board – but in general, there was that common theme. I think it’s part of it, too, is that they have more fun throughout the process. Back then, anyways – I think the women are getting better now. But the men were a team, and they were there to support each other, and they had that camaraderie and friendship, and it wasn’t just them on an isolated island. Then when they were done, they’re like, ‘Well, now who am I?’

I do feel like the women are there now in their support of each other – and not afraid to show it. What are your thoughts? Do you think it’s a healthier environment, especially now that we’re seeing the women stay in and compete longer and many attempt to do Elite and NCAA?

From a very outsider perspective, it definitely seems so. Just the fact that they are lasting longer in the sport, I think that says a lot. This Olympic team is, I would imagine, the oldest team we’ve ever had for women, aside from Hezly (Rivera). For us, 20 was ancient. You’re the grandma. So I think that in and of itself just says something about the health of their training.

Was it hard for you to watch Trials this year, or any competition?

Now it’s not. But definitely for years after, I felt like I missed a whole decade of gymnastics because when I was done in college, I was so very done and I was so burnt out in every way. And there was a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth, I think, from the Olympics that wasn’t fully really resolved for me. From 2003 until maybe 2012, I didn’t watch anything. I didn’t want anything to do with gymnastics. But then I rediscovered my love of it and watching the 2012 Olympics, I found myself going back to watching Nastia (Liukin) and the people that I didn’t really watch that much. Now I feel like I just absolutely love it again.

One of the questions I always like to ask people is, ‘what would you say in a letter to your younger self?’ So for you, is that piece partly the book?

I think so. It’s funny that you ask that because that’s a question that I asked every one of the interviewees – their wise words. What would you tell yourself and future generations? I think when I retold my story, I just realized how unbalanced my approach was. I think if I could look back and just say, remember how much you loved gymnastics when you started it. Then at that point when you lost it, what could have gone? What could we have done differently? I think just somehow, stay connected to the love of the sport. Make sure you rest. Take time for play, take time for rest. Because once it becomes a job and you’re beating yourself down lower and lower, then it’s just not fun, it’s not healthy. And I definitely got there. So, I think I would remind myself to stay connected to the love and maintain the balance as much as you can. I’m not saying everything is going to be like four hours in the gym, four hours of play, but at least bring in the joy and the lightness of life to balance.

Are there themes or lessons throughout the book? Are they more applicable to the elite athlete, or do you think the younger ones could get something out of this? Who’s the audience?

I definitely think high school to college. If I had to pick a niche audience, it definitely would be the elite gymnast who’s training for the Olympics or has done that path. But so many of the reflections and so many of the stories are human. The themes throughout it are things that even if you’re not an athlete, you can relate to some of the struggles, the challenges, and the triumphs. But in terms of the age of a gymnast that could relate to it, I think high school to college, that age would be able to read it and really get something out of it.

Would you say that’s true for parents and coaches as well, that this is something they definitely should pick up?

Well, I’ve had some coaches do reviews for my book, and Mark Williams read through it, and he just really offered really kind words. It was so helpful for me to hear that as a coach, with all of your experiences, can say these stories were inspiring, the reflections were worthwhile. So hearing that from somebody like Mark, I think this is great for coaches. I know this can be very good for parents. And then the athletes themselves can be very inspired and learn a lot. It’s not all about just Olympic gymnasts. It’s about the lessons learned through sport to then make you a better person for life.

What’s next for you? Where would you like to take this platform and the lessons gained in the book?

Well, I would really love talking to the last two decades of elite, collegiate, Olympic-level gymnasts, I would love to interview them. So that’s what my next step would be, a second edition to this, to tell 10 more stories and just continue to put the story out there.

And that’s what I love, the storytelling part of the book, because you don’t hear those behind the scenes things or what people went through. Like, I don’t think many people know Justin Spring couldn’t walk two weeks before the Olympic Trials. Just all these, they’re truly inspiring and they’re very authentic. I was so appreciative because they shared pretty openly and honestly. And, so I guess if I want to add that piece, it’s just gratitude to the athletes who have already opened up and shared, because I think it’ll be very helpful for future generations.