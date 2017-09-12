By Anna Rose Johnson

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Inside Gymnastics, and in anticipation of the upcoming World Championships in October, we’re looking back on the women’s World all-around champions from the past 15 years, from Russian superstar Svetlana Khorkina to the current Queen of Gymnastics, Simone Biles.

 

 

2003 WORLDS: SVETLANA KHORKINA
Winning scores:
VT: 9.312
UB: 9.662
BB: 9.475
FX: 9.675

 

 

 

 

2005 WORLDS: CHELLSIE MEMMEL
Winning scores:
VT: 9.325
UB: 9.537
BB: 9.425
FX: 9.537

 

 

 

 

 

2006 WORLDS: VANESSA FERRARI
Winning scores:
VT: 14.800
UB: 15.825
BB: 14.900
FX: 15.500

 

 

 

 

 

2007 WORLDS: SHAWN JOHNSON
Winning scores:
VT: 15.175
UB: 15.375
BB: 15.900
FX: 15.425

 

 

 

 

2009 WORLDS: BRIDGET SLOAN
Winning scores:
VT: 14.825
UB: 14.800
BB: 14.000
FX: 14.200

 

 

 

 

2010 WORLDS: ALIYA MUSTAFINA
Winning scores:
VT: 15.666
UB: 15.300
BB: 15.033
FX: 15.033

 

 

 

 

2011 WORLDS: JORDYN WIEBER
Winning scores:
VT: 15.716
UB: 13.600
BB: 15.266
FX: 14.800

 

 

 

 

2013-2015 WORLDS: SIMONE BILES
Winning scores in 2013:
VT: 15.850
UB: 14.700
BB: 14.433
FX: 15.233

Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com