By Anna Rose Johnson
In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Inside Gymnastics, and in anticipation of the upcoming World Championships in October, we’re looking back on the women’s World all-around champions from the past 15 years, from Russian superstar Svetlana Khorkina to the current Queen of Gymnastics, Simone Biles.
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com